Eaton comes up short at Belbrook

BELLBROOK — Going on the road to face one of the top teams in the Southwestern Buckeye League, Eaton football coach Brad Davis knew his team had to execute and play a clean game.

What transpired left Davis and his team frustrated as Eaton committed four turnovers as they fell to 0-1 in the SWBL with a 24-14 setback at Bellbrook on Friday, Sept. 9.

“Very frustrated and disappointed with our execution and production in critical situations,” Davis said. “We weren’t able to make plays when we needed them, in any of the phases. We had plenty of opportunities to take control of this game but just couldn’t make it happen. Add that on top of four turnovers versus a really good football team and that’s always going to be a bad result for us.”

The first two drives of the game proved to be the perfect example.

Eaton had Bellbrook facing a third down situation at the Golden Eagles own 25-yard line only to see Elijah Brooks break free for a 75-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead for the home team.

Eaton then put together a 10-play drive but turned the ball over inside the Bellbrook 20.

In the second quarter, Eaton turned the ball over near midfield and also failed to convert on a fourth down inside the Bellbrook 20.

“(We) put together another drive but ends in a turnover on downs. Another empty red zone trip,” Davis said. “We had two drops and a missed throw that would have been a touchdown.”

Bellbrook added a late field goal to take a 10-0 lead at halftime.

To begin the second half, Eaton turned the ball over near midfield which set up Bellbrook’s second touchdown of the game and a 17-0 lead.

Eaton responded on its next drive with quarterback Brock Ebright scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it a 17-7 contest.

In the fourth quarter, Eaton committed another turnover which led to another Bellbrook touchdown and make it a 24-7 game.

Eaton then put together its second scoring drive of the game to make it a 24-14 contest as Ebright connected with Brayden Deem for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

“(We) put together a nice drive,” Davis said. “(The) tempo could have been a little better (and) we used a lot of clock here.”

Eaton (2-2 overall, 0-1 SWBL) will return home this Friday (Sept.16) to host Waynesville (3-1, 1-0) for homecoming.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

