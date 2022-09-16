South uses strong service game to sweep North

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South used a strong service game and rode the experience of its three-returning letter-winners to sweep rival Tri-County North 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 for its first conference win of the season on Thursday, Sept. 8.

“It was great to get our first league win, especially on our home court with an amazing student section cheering us on,” South coach Jandee Mowell said. “We started the first set a little slow, not playing at our pace and let TCN make a little come back on us. We were able to turn it around in the second and third set and set a better pace to the game.”

South grabbed a 6-0 lead in the first set and never looked back. Although South led by as many as 11 in the set North was able to close within seven before South closed out the match.

In the second set, North jumped out to a 4-1 lead only to see South score 12 of the next 15 points to take control of the set 13-7. South again built a double-digit lead (21-11) then held on for the win.

In the third set, South raced out to a 12-2 lead while cruising to the win.

“Our serving was key to our win tonight,” Mowell said. “Our returning varsity players, senior Katie Wright and sophomores Clara Meyers and Jayce Mowell helped lead the team to a win with their consistency of all around skills, hustle, and communication on the court.”

Mowell also praised the play of sophomore Nevaeh Caldwell, freshmen Brylii Day and Lainey Mercer.

(She) has been a wonderful addition to our varsity tea,” coach Mowell said of Caldwell. “Tonight, she was getting that third ball over and making TCN scrap for the ball. Freshman Brylii Day demonstrated great awareness at the net getting several kills off overpasses by TCN. Lainey Mercer, also a freshman, who has stepped into a setting role for our team, put up some great sets and was consistent behind the serving line.”

Coach Mowell said she hopes her young team, one senior and rest our either freshman or sophomores, can continue to improve.

“As the season continues, we look for our young team to continue to show progress and get better every game,” the coach said. “This team works hard at practice; they are cognizant of implementing skills learned in practice into the game and have a drive to improve. The focus for the team will continue to be the 4 C’s – compete, communicate, celebrate, and be confident.”

Meyers finished with 11 kills and nine aces. Day had eight kills. Jayce Mowell had 13 assists and Wright finished with two kills and five aces.

With the win South improved to 2-9 overall and 1-3 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference. North falls to 0-8 and 0-3.

“It could have been better,” North coach Chandra Mills said. “We struggled with some passing for the jump serves. We got to fix some of that issue. Day by day, I think it’s progress.

We’re improving. It’s just, we need to keep going.”

Twin Valley South was scheduled to play Middletown Christian on Monday, Sept.12 and at Ansonia on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

North was scheduled to play Bradford on Tuesday. They will also visit Preble Shawnee on Thursday and Carlisle on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

