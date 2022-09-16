Eaton improves to 5-1 with pair of wins

EATON — Eaton’s boys soccer team ran its winning streak to three after winning a pair of matches last week.

With the wins, the Eagles remained on the heels of league-leader Brookville in the race for the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division championship.

Eaton is now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SWBL West. Brookville, the only team to beat the Eagles this season, sits at 2-0 in league play. The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Oct. 11 at Eaton.

Last week Eaton beat Middletown Christian 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and knocked off Valley View 2-0 on Thursday, Sept. 8.

In the win over Middletown Christian, six different players scored goals led by junior Adam Kopf with two. Kopf also added an assist.

Freshman Jon Hewitt added a goal and two assists.

Senior Elijah Heggs added a goal, and an assist as did junior Ben Brooks.

Seniors Will Guzman and Carson Janney each tallied a goal and senior Nick Kaufman had an assist.

In the win over Valley View, Kaufman and Brooks tallied the only two goals of the match, while Guzman added an assist.

Eaton was scheduled to play at Milton-Union on Monday, Sept. 15 and will host Ponitz on Thursday in a pair of non-league matches.

By Eddie Mowen Jr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

