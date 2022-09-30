Eaton, Shawnee seeking league titles

PREBLE COUNTY — With three weeks left in the volleyball season Eaton and Preble Shawnee are still on pace to stay near the top of their respect league races.

Eaton enters this week 11-2 overall and sits 7-1 and on top of the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division standings.

Shawnee is 13-0 and 7-0 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference and currently ranked No. 14 in the latest Division III state rankings.

The two teams were scheduled to meet at Preble Shawnee on Monday, Sept. 26.

Eaton sweeps VV, Carlisle

Eaton – Eaton put some space between themselves and second place Valley View by sweeping the Spartans last week 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The loss was Valley View’s third in league play.

The Eagles then handled host Carlisle in straight sets on Thursday, Sept. 22, 25-16, 25-5, 25-8.

Olivia Baumann had 13 kills and 13 digs in the win over Valley View, while Lily Shepherd added 11 kills and eight digs and Bailey Jerdon finished with 35 assists.

Ellie Wilson and Daisy Suggs contributed sever and six kills each.

Against the Indians, Baumann added to her kill total with 14 more to go along with six aces and six digs. Wilson added 11 kills, while Shepherd added nine. Jerdon ended the match with 29 assists.

Eaton was scheduled to travel to Shawnee on Monday and was to host Monroe on Tuesday, Sept. 27. They will close out the week with a trip to Tipp City to battle state-ranked Tippecanoe on Saturday.

Arrows rolling, now ranked 14th

CAMDEN – Preble Shawnee kept its perfect record intact with sweeps of Bradford and Twin Valley South last week.

The Arrows took down the Railroaders 25-9, 25-12, 25-6 on Tuesday before dispatching TVS 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 on Thursday.

Against Bradford, Harlee Howard had 14 kills. Kahlen Kulms added eight kills and three blocks and Cora Neihoff had eight kills and three aces. Bella Agee had 35 assists.

Against South, Neihoff had nine kills and four digs.

Liv Thompson contributed eight kills and five digs, while Howard added six kills and six digs.

Korrie Woodard chipped in with seven digs and Agee had 28 assists.

In addition to playing Eaton on Monday, the Arrows were scheduled to host Ansonia on Tuesday and will travel to unbeaten Newton on Wednesday for a battle for first place in the WOAC. Shawnee will close out the week by hosting Talawanda on Saturday.

Trail snaps 5 match losing streak

NEW PARIS – National Trail picked up a much-needed win over Franklin on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Blazers swept the visiting Wildcats 25-15, 25-20, 25-21.

Addison Sparks led the team with 12 kills and 11 digs. Kynzie Everman had 22 assists.

Also, during the week the Blazers dropped a pair of WOAC matches to Arcanum and Tri-Village.

Trail 6-7 overall and 3-4 in the WOAC, was scheduled to play at Brookville on Monday and at Dixie on Tuesday. The Blazers will travel to Ansonia for their final match of the week on Thursday.

South drops pair of WOAC matches

WEST ALEXANDRIA – Twin Valley South fell to 4-13 overall and 1-6 in the WOAC after dropping matches to Mississinawa Valley and Preble Shawnee and beating Tri-County North in a non-league contest.

South was scheduled to play New Miami on Monday and Arcanum on Tuesday for its only matches of the week.

North still seeking first win

LEWISBURG – Tri-County North is still seeking its first win of the season after dropping three WOAC matches last week.

North suffered losses to South (25-9, 25-9, 25-15), Franklin Monroe (25-6, 25-13, 25-9) and Dixie (25-1, 25-9, 25-12).

The Panthers, now 0-14 and 0-7 in the WOAC, was scheduled to play Mississinawa Valley on Monday, Newton on Tuesday and will wrap up with the week with a trip to Emmanuel Christian Academy on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-83-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

