Eaton wins county cross country titles

EATON — Eaton’s boys and girls cross country teams claimed county title last week at the annual Preble County Cross Country Championship held at the Eaton Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Both teams scored a perfect 15 points. Preble Shawnee finsihed second in the girls race. No other programs had enough runners to score as a team.

Eaton’s boys had the top eight placers and nine of the top 15 spots. On the girls’ side, Eaton also had the top eight runners nine of the top 15.

The top 15 boys were Kolby Hamilton (EHS, 16:26.02), Tanner Davis (EHS, 16:29.91), James Baker (EHS, 16:53.07), Bradley Gifford (EHS, 17:16.22), Wes Kitchen (EHS, 17:24.07), Nick Laycox (EHS, 17:41.12), Jack Richardson (EHS, 17:52.44), Aiden Foster (EHS, 18:09.21), Jonny Landis (TCN, 18:09.55), Joel Hunt (NT, 18:09.93), Nathan Kings (TVS, 18:10.55), Trent Geise (PS, 18:24.17), Case Roell (PS, 18:26.42), Braydan Lee (NT, 18:55.31), and Elijah Thacker (EHS, 19:04.90.

The top 15 girls were Lauren Guiley (EHS, 19:37.10), Kaili Hewitt (EHS, 20:00.78), Emily Haynes (EHS, 20:24.54), Cami McCloud (EHS, 20:44.78), Josie Eilerman (EHS, 20:57.63), Kyeleigh Gifford (EHS, 21:03.22), Stehanie Gibson (EHS, 21:35.34), Rylie Haynes (EHS, 21:45.57), Gretchen Murphy (NT, 22:21.99), Judith Denlinger (NT, 23:45.80), Paige House (PS, 24:12.04), Elise Simmons (EHS, 24:17.17), Baylee Bailey (TVS, 24:55.97, Bella Adkins (PS, 25:01.45) and Valerie Whitson (PS, 25:44.34.).

Eaton’s boys cross country team took the top eight spots at the county meet last week to win the county title. The event was held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Eaton Country Club. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_county_xc1.jpg Eaton’s boys cross country team took the top eight spots at the county meet last week to win the county title. The event was held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Eaton Country Club. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton’s Lauren Guiley was the girls individual champion at the Preble County meet last Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Eagles also won the team title. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_county_xc2.jpg Eaton’s Lauren Guiley was the girls individual champion at the Preble County meet last Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Eagles also won the team title. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr.

