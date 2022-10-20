Eaton boys, Shawnee girls win soccer titles

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s boys and Preble Shawnee’s girls’ soccer teams claimed league titles this past week.

Eaton clinched its first league title since the mid-90’s with a 2-0 win over host Valley View on Thursday, Oct. 14 in the final Southwestern Buckeye League contest of the season.

Shawnee completed a perfect 10-0 mark in its second season in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference with an 11-0 win over Dixie on Thursday, Oct. 6.

For Eaton, the Eagles got a goal from Ben Brooks with 29:45 left in the second half against Valley View and Jordan Downs sealed the win with goal with 7:13 left of a corner kick.

Eaton entered the final week of the season needing to win both games.

Eaton avenged its only league loss by knocking off Brookville 1-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Eaton finished the regular season 11-4-1 overall and 5-1 in the SWBL. Brookville finished second with a 4-1-1 record.

For Shawnee, the Arrows got three goals and three assists from Jaelynn Whisman in the rout of the Greyhounds.

Aubrey Aunger added two goals and two assists as did Addyson House.

Lexi Lebsack tallied two goals, while Hailey Wells and Hannah Wilson each added a goal. Paige House contributed an assist.

Shawnee, which lost its first two games of the season, won 13 straight games before ending the regular season with a scoreless tie with Lehman Catholic.

The Arrows finished the regular season 13-2-1.

Eaton was scheduled to begin sectional tournament play on Monday, Oct. 16, at home, against Valley View. Eaton owns a pair of 2-0 wins over the Spartans this season.

Preble Shawnee was scheduled to host Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in its first round tournament game.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_ehs_bs1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regsiter-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_ehs_bs2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regsiter-Herald Preble Shawnee’s Nora Feck controls the ball during the Eagles 3-1 win over Eaton on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Shawnee then defeated Dixie later in the week, 11-0, to win clinch the WOAC title outright. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_ehs_psgs7.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Nora Feck controls the ball during the Eagles 3-1 win over Eaton on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Shawnee then defeated Dixie later in the week, 11-0, to win clinch the WOAC title outright. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regsiter-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-983-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-983-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.