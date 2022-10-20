Arrows, Eagles win league volleyball titles

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s volleyball team won its third league title in four years, while Preble Shawnee added to its trophy case for the first time since the 2020 season when they were in the SWBL.

Eaton clinched the SWBL West title with wins over Brookville and Middletown Madison last week.

Preble Shawnee claimed its first Western Ohio Athletic Conference championship with a three-set sweep of Tri-Village. It’s the Arrows ninth league title overall. The previous eight came when Shawnee was a member of the SWBL.

In addition to the league titles, both programs have celebrated individual milestones this season.

Eaton’s Olivia Baumann reached 1,000 kills for her career earlier this season and two weeks ago Bailey Jerdon reached the 2,000 career assists mark in a win over Chaminade Julienne on Oct. 4.

For Shawnee, it’s been an outstanding senior season for Harlee Howard as she’s reached the 1,000-career dig mark, set the career record for aces and aces for a match and then last week she collected her 1,000th career kill.

Junior Kahlen Kulms joined in on the record setting season by breaking the school record for career blocks.

In the Eagles outright title clinching match, a 25-11, 25-6, 25-5 win over Madison, Baumann finished with 19 kills and four digs.

Jerdon finished with 35 assists and three aces.

Lily Shepherd added six kills and five digs, while Daisy Suggs added nine kills. Ellie Wilson finished with nine kills and Elise Hewitt had nine digs.

For Shawnee, against T-V, Bella Agee had 35 assists and 11 digs. Howard finished the night with 17 kills and 14 digs. Cora Neihoff contributed nine kills and two aces, while Liv Thompson had 11 kills and eight digs. Korrie Woodard finished with 12 digs.

Eaton, now 17-5 overall and 11-2 in the SWBL, is next scheduled to play in the sectional final against either Wilmington or Oakwood on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Lebanon High School. The Eagles are the No. 3 seed in the Division II sectional.

Shawnee, now 20-1 overall and 11-0 in the WOAC, is the No. 3 seed in the Brookville Division III sectional and will play Springfield Northeastern on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Broovkille High School. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Preble Shawnee's Delaney Klapper prepares to serve during the Arrows win over Talawanda on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Eaton celebrated a league title over the past two weeks as well as senior Bailey Jerdon reaching the 2,000 career assist milestone.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

