Playoff Bound: 4 county teams qualify for state football playoffs

PREBLE COUNTY — Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night (Oct. 15), the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon.

All first-round games will be played on Friday, Oct. 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.

For the second-consecutive season, the top 16 schools in each region have qualified for the postseason, giving playoff berths to 448 schools.

The regional playoffs will follow bracket format. Second-round games will be played on Friday, Nov. 4, at the better seeded team’s venue. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the third round, with Divisions I, II, III and V playing on Friday, Nov. 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII playing on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Four Preble County football teams have qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs with one finished one spot shy.

Entering the final week of the regular season, Preble Shawnee and National Trail had already clinched spots, while Eaton and Twin Valley South needed wins to get in. Tri-County North was a long shot to get in even with a win.

Eaton defeated Monroe 13-7 in overtime to reach the playoffs, while Twin Valley South handled rival Tri-County North 42-0. With the loss, North finished 17th in its region.

This is the second straight year at least four county teams qualified for the postseason.

Eaton (6-4) is the No. 14 seed in the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs and will travel to No. 3 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-3).

The Eagles will be making their 10th playoff appearance. They are 6-9 in playoff games.

Eaton has been in the playoffs in 1989, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010 (regional runner-up), 2020, 2021, 2022.

In Division V, Region 20 Preble Shawnee (7-2) is the No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 Jamestown Greeneview (9-1).

The Arrows are making their third trip to the postseason and boast a 4-2 record. They reached the playoffs in 2020, 2021 (regional runner-up) and 2022.

National Trail (6-4) and Twin Valley South (6-4) are both in Division VI, Region 24.

National Trail is the No. 13 seed and will visit No. 4 Versailles (7-3).

The Blazers are making their fourth playoff appearance and are seeking their first win (0-3). They have reached the playoffs in 2013, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

South is the No. 12 seed and will travel to No. 5 Williamsburg (8-2).

The Panthers will be making their fourth trip (1999 regional runner-up, 2020, 2021, 2022) to the playoffs. They are 2-3 in playoff games.

Below are the final state-wide computer rankings for the divisions involving Preble County teams.

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (9-1) 25.6704, 2. Lisbon Beaver (8-2) 20.9713, 3. Girard (7-3) 19.1566, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (7-3) 18.55, 5. Canal Fulton Northwest (7-3) 17.25, 6. Jefferson Area (7-3) 17.15, 7. Canton South (7-3) 16.35, 8. Struthers (6-4) 14.7388, 9. Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) 13.55, 10. Salem (6-4) 13.102, 11. Poland Seminary (5-5) 12.9545, 12. Streetsboro (6-4) 12.85, 13. Akron Buchtel (5-4) 12.4268, 14. Hubbard (6-4) 9.9202, 15. Akron Coventry (5-5) 9.65, 16. Mogadore Field (4-6) 7.9309, 17. Mentor Lake Cath. (3-7) 5.8237, 18. Ravenna (3-7) 4.35, 19. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-6) 4.2165, 20. Niles McKinley (2-8) 3.85.

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (9-0) 36.3242, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (10-0) 29.15, 3. Sandusky Perkins (9-1) 29.0378, 4. Elyria Cath. (8-2) 25.3153, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (9-1) 23.7, 6. Van Wert (9-1) 23.1, 7. St. Marys Memorial (8-2) 19.35, 8. Bellevue (6-4) 15.4737, 9. Galion (6-4) 14.2, 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-4) 13.8747, 11. Wauseon (6-4) 11.25, 12. Upper Sandusky (5-5) 9.9, 13. Bryan (6-4) 9.55, 14. Caledonia River Valley (5-5) 9.05, 15. Shelby (5-5) 8.5, 16. Napoleon (4-6) 7.35, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (4-6) 6.6, 18. Rossford (4-6) 3.95, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-8) 2.0917, 20. Fostoria (2-8) 1.6.

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (8-2) 28.9075, 2. Steubenville (8-2) 27.4899, 3. Cols. East (8-1) 22.3457, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-3) 20.5469, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (8-2) 19.9245, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (8-2) 18.3424, 7. New Lexington (8-2) 18.1, 8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-3) 17.0355, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-3) 12.4713, 10. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-6) 12.1015, 11. Cambridge (7-3) 12.0369, 12. Newark Licking Valley (5-5) 11.35, 13. Duncan Falls Philo (5-5) 11.1, 14. McArthur Vinton County (6-4) 11, 15. Carrollton (7-3) 10.7938, 16. McConnelsville Morgan (6-4) 10.35, 17. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-5) 9.1312, 18. Vincent Warren (4-6) 8.3211, 19. Zanesville Maysville (5-5) 7, 20. KIPP Columbus (5-5) 6.4798.

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (10-0) 25.253, 2. Cin. Taft (8-2) 20.4194, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-3) 18.7, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (9-1) 18.65, 5. Urbana (8-2) 17.5369, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-5) 13.3, 7. Reading (7-3) 13.1495, 8. Springfield Shawnee (6-4) 13.1, 9. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-4) 12.7421, 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) 12, 11. Day. Northridge (7-2) 11.6473, 12. St. Paris Graham Local (5-5) 11.6, 13. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-5) 11.5379, 14. Eaton (6-4) 11.45, 15. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-5) 10.4854, 16. Waverly (5-5) 10.1788, 17. Greenfield McClain (4-6) 8.45, 18. Cleves Taylor (4-6) 7.85, 19. Cin. Indian Hill (3-7) 6.8, 20. Bethel-Tate (4-5) 6.7222.

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Canfield South Range (10-0) 31.7197, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0) 25.5, 3. Perry (8-2) 21.95, 4. Richmond Edison (10-0) 18.4419, 5. Creston Norwayne (7-3) 18.3, 6. Navarre Fairless (8-2) 16.35, 7. Burton Berkshire (7-3) 14.7672, 8. Conneaut (8-2) 14.3263, 9. Garrettsville Garfield (8-2) 14.0201, 10. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-3) 13.05, 11. Orrville (6-4) 12.3, 12. Cadiz Harrison Central (6-4) 8.984, 13. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-6) 8.3224, 14. Wooster Triway (4-6) 7.7, 15. Smithville (6-4) 6.8867, 16. Youngstown Liberty (4-5) 5.8333, 17. Chagrin Falls (4-6) 5.15, 18. Warren Champion (3-7) 4.7417, 19. Cortland Lakeview (3-7) 4.3803, 20. Mantua Crestwood (4-6) 4.1737.

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (10-0) 27.5, 2. Bloomdale Elmwood (9-1) 20.15, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (10-0) 20.15, 4. Coldwater (9-1) 19.6, 5. Huron (8-2) 19.1, 6. Oak Harbor (9-1) 18.8439, 7. Marengo Highland (7-3) 18.3, 8. Archbold (8-2) 16.55, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-3) 14.6918, 10. Defiance Tinora (7-3) 13.9, 11. Genoa Area (6-4) 13.25, 12. Milan Edison (6-4) 13, 13. Richwood North Union (7-3) 12.05, 14. Fredericktown (6-4) 9.9, 15. Delta (5-5) 9.7768, 16. Port Clinton (5-5) 8.1, 17. Tontogany Otsego (6-4) 7.85, 18. Bluffton (5-5) 7.3, 19. Willard (5-5) 7.15, 20. Northwood (5-5) 5.5864.

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (10-0) 32.9828, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (10-0) 28.6417, 3. Barnesville (10-0) 21.8783, 4. Centerburg (9-1) 20.9, 5. Portsmouth West (9-1) 20.3, 6. Wheelersburg (7-3) 16.4813, 7. Proctorville Fairland (7-3) 15, 8. Belmont Union Local (5-4) 14.2416, 9. Portsmouth (6-4) 13.9276, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2) 12.4354, 11. Heath (6-4) 10.9928, 12. McDermott Northwest (7-3) 10.7818, 13. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-5) 9.0613, 14. Piketon (6-4) 8.6, 15. Pomeroy Meigs (6-4) 8.3045, 16. Minford (6-4) 8, 17. Utica (3-7) 6.0939, 18. Albany Alexander (5-5) 5.8359, 19. South Point (3-7) 5.45, 20. Bidwell River Valley (3-7) 2.9867.

Region 20 – 1. Germantown Valley View (9-1) 27.0747, 2. West Milton Milton-Union (9-0) 25.2884, 3. Springfield Northeastern (10-0) 24.55, 4. Chillicothe Zane Trace (10-0) 23.9, 5. Cin. Madeira (9-1) 20.2, 6. Brookville (9-1) 19.3, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (9-1) 18.146, 8. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-4) 13.1146, 9. Blanchester (7-3) 12.997, 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (7-2) 12.8333, 11. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-4) 11.3479, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (7-3) 10.8553, 13. Cin. Clark Montessori (6-3) 9.098, 14. Waynesville (3-7) 7.8, 15. Springfield Greenon (4-6) 6.651, 16. Carlisle (4-6) 6.649, 17. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-7) 5.6888, 18. Cin. North College Hill (2-6) 5.4263, 19. Cin. Mariemont (3-7) 4, 20. Norwood (2-8) 3.7082.

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (10-0) 29.35, 2. Mogadore (8-0) 23.4046, 3. Youngstown Valley Christian (9-0) 18.3333, 4. Dalton (8-2) 17.85, 5. Brookfield (9-1) 17.5786, 6. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-2) 15.2222, 7. Canton Central Cath. (6-4) 13.9224, 8. Rootstown (7-3) 12.5245, 9. Hanoverton United (8-2) 12.2268, 10. Mineral Ridge (8-2) 11.65, 11. Middlefield Cardinal (5-5) 10.1808, 12. Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-6) 8.3388, 13. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (7-3) 7.5, 14. Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-6) 6.599, 15. Ravenna Southeast (4-5) 6.0315, 16. Independence (4-6) 5.9722, 17. Columbiana Crestview (4-5) 5.8333, 18. Brooklyn (3-7) 3.6896, 19. Massillon Tuslaw (3-7) 3.65, 20. Doylestown Chippewa (2-8) 3.35.

Region 22 – 1. Carey (10-0) 24.4, 2. Ashland Crestview (10-0) 22.1, 3. Columbia Station Columbia (10-0) 20.7, 4. West Salem Northwestern (8-2) 18.85, 5. Columbus Grove (8-2) 17.15, 6. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-2) 17.15, 7. Tol. Ottawa Hills (8-1) 16.9838, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-2) 13.55, 9. Castalia Margaretta (8-2) 12.999, 10. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-4) 12.6, 11. Attica Seneca East (7-3) 11.85, 12. Sullivan Black River (6-4) 11, 13. Collins Western Reserve (6-4) 10.25, 14. Ashland Mapleton (6-4) 7.85, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (5-5) 7.15, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (5-5) 6.75, 17. Metamora Evergreen (3-7) 3.4732, 18. Wellington (3-7) 3.25, 19. Van Buren (3-7) 2.8, 20. Bucyrus Wynford (2-8) 2.5.

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (9-1) 27.1723, 2. Nelsonville-York (9-1) 16.7531, 3. Bellaire (6-4) 14.843, 4. Newcomerstown (8-2) 14.1, 5. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-4) 13.55, 6. Worthington Christian (7-3) 12.75, 7. Loudonville (6-4) 12, 8. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-4) 11.5924, 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-3) 11.55, 10. Ironton Rock Hill (5-5) 11.25, 11. Mount Gilead (6-4) 10.8, 12. Malvern (8-2) 10.5758, 13. West Jefferson (4-6) 9.0242, 14. Galion Northmor (5-5) 7.2, 15. Grove City Christian (5-5) 5.1354, 16. Marion Elgin (5-5) 4.95, 17. Glouster Trimble (3-7) 4.0293, 18. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-7) 3.65, 19. Martins Ferry (4-6) 3.2688, 20. Grandview Hts. (2-8) 2.7708.

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0) 28.55, 2. Harrod Allen East (9-1) 18.55, 3. New Madison Tri-Village (9-1) 17.8944, 4. Versailles (7-3) 16.05, 5. Williamsburg (8-2) 15.4408, 6. Cin. Country Day (8-1) 14.9444, 7. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-4) 12.95, 8. West Liberty-Salem (5-5) 10.4333, 9. North Lewisburg Triad (4-6) 8.6202, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (5-5) 8.6, 11. Beaver Eastern (4-6) 8.3687, 12. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (6-4) 8.3601, 13. New Paris National Trail (6-4) 8.0112, 14. Cin. Deer Park (5-5) 7.3005, 15. Lucasville Valley (3-7) 5.8, 16. Anna (4-6) 4.7, 17. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-5) 4.2958, 18. Frankfort Adena (3-7) 4.2, 19. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-6) 4.05, 20. Rockford Parkway (2-8) 3.7.

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8-1) 23.1916, 2. Lowellville (10-0) 18.6, 3. Danville (8-2) 17, 4. Salineville Southern (9-1) 15.7727, 5. Norwalk St. Paul (7-3) 14.05, 6. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-4) 13.85, 7. Toronto (7-3) 11.45, 8. New Middletown Springfield (6-4) 11.35, 9. Vienna Mathews (8-2) 10.6947, 10. Lucas (4-6) 9.1742, 11. Bowerston Conotton Valley (6-4) 8.5583, 12. Lisbon David Anderson (5-5) 6.9546, 13. Greenwich South Central (4-6) 6.6, 14. Windham (4-5) 5.3928, 15. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-7) 5.3125, 16. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (4-6) 4.5691, 17. East Canton (4-6) 4.5102, 18. Wellsville (4-6) 4.2551, 19. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-7) 3.9783, 20. McDonald (3-7) 3.3217

Region 26 – 1. McComb (9-1) 19.95, 2. Antwerp (10-0) 18.5, 3. Waynesfield-Goshen (10-0) 16.9, 4. Lima Central Cath. (6-4) 16.0313, 5. Arlington (9-1) 13.85, 6. Gibsonburg (8-2) 13.6056, 7. Defiance Ayersville (7-3) 13.6, 8. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-2) 11, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (7-3) 10.65, 10. Delphos Jefferson (6-4) 9.25, 11. Edgerton (7-3) 9.1, 12. Delphos St. John’s (4-6) 8.75, 13. Tiffin Calvert (6-4) 8.3, 14. Pioneer North Central (6-4) 8.0395, 15. Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) 7.8, 16. Edon (5-5) 6.849, 17. Sycamore Mohawk (4-6) 6.1, 18. Convoy Crestview (4-6) 5.45, 19. Ada (3-7) 5.35, 20. Leipsic (4-6) 4.75

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (7-1) 21.5, 2. Hannibal River (9-1) 15.1063, 3. Caldwell (9-1) 12.7934, 4. Reedsville Eastern (8-2) 12.2857, 5. Waterford (7-3) 10.9505, 6. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-5) 7.5747, 7. Bridgeport (5-5) 7.5027, 8. Franklin Furnace Green (6-4) 7.202, 9. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) 6.8505, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (5-5) 5.7394, 11. Crown City South Gallia (4-6) 5.4604, 12. Racine Southern (4-6) 4.4708, 13. Shadyside (3-7) 3.7542, 14. New Matamoras Frontier (3-7) 2.9947, 15. Corning Miller (3-7) 2.8677, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-7) 2.1611, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-8) 2.0366, 18. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-8) 1.8724, 19. Beallsville (2-8) 1.5235, 20. Manchester (1-7) 0.8805

Region 28 – 1. Ansonia (9-1) 19.2066, 2. Fort Loramie (8-2) 17.1129, 3. Mechanicsburg (8-2) 14.1778, 4. DeGraff Riverside (7-3) 13.052, 5. New Bremen (7-3) 12.05, 6. Minster (6-4) 10.4, 7. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (6-4) 9.8253, 8. Springfield Cath. Central (6-4) 8.4111, 9. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4) 7.7801, 10. Cin. College Preparatory (5-5) 7.6655, 11. Fort Recovery (3-7) 7.3, 12. Cedarville (4-5) 6.9444, 13. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-6) 3.4974, 14. Lockland (2-7) 2.5635, 15. St. Henry (2-8) 2.3995, 16. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (3-6) 1.755, 17. Lewisburg Tri-County North (2-8) 1.154, 18. Troy Christian (1-9) 0.7684, 19. Union City Mississinawa Valley (1-9) 0.4.

Chase Ruebush has led a balanced running attack for National Trail and helped the Blazers to their fourth playoff appearance in program history. The No. 13 seed Blazers (6-4) will travel to Versailles on Friday, Oct. 28 for a Division VI, Region 24 first-round game. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_DSC_5305.jpg Chase Ruebush has led a balanced running attack for National Trail and helped the Blazers to their fourth playoff appearance in program history. The No. 13 seed Blazers (6-4) will travel to Versailles on Friday, Oct. 28 for a Division VI, Region 24 first-round game. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Cole Bishop has played key role for Twin Valley South in leading the Panthers to their fourth postseason trip in program history. South (6-4) is the No. 12 seed in Division VI, Region 24 and will travel to No. 5 Williamsburg on Friday, Oct. 28 for its first-round game. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_ps_tvsfb10.jpg Cole Bishop has played key role for Twin Valley South in leading the Panthers to their fourth postseason trip in program history. South (6-4) is the No. 12 seed in Division VI, Region 24 and will travel to No. 5 Williamsburg on Friday, Oct. 28 for its first-round game. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Danny Caldwell scored two touchdowns and blocked a field goal to help Eaton defeat Monroe, 13-7, in overtime, in a must win game for the Eagles on Friday, Oct. 21. Eaton need a win to reach the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs. The No. 14 seed Eagles will travel to No. 3 Middletown Bishop Fenwick on Friday, Oct. 28. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_ehsfb7-2.jpg Danny Caldwell scored two touchdowns and blocked a field goal to help Eaton defeat Monroe, 13-7, in overtime, in a must win game for the Eagles on Friday, Oct. 21. Eaton need a win to reach the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs. The No. 14 seed Eagles will travel to No. 3 Middletown Bishop Fenwick on Friday, Oct. 28. Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee’s Grady Hutchinson (22) and Evan Riley (54) celebrate a touchdown earlier in the season. The Arrows (7-2) are the No. 10 seed in the Division V, Region 20 playoffs and will travel to Williamsburg on Friday, Oct. 28. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/10/web1_ps_tvsfb18.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Grady Hutchinson (22) and Evan Riley (54) celebrate a touchdown earlier in the season. The Arrows (7-2) are the No. 10 seed in the Division V, Region 20 playoffs and will travel to Williamsburg on Friday, Oct. 28. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

