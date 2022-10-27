South blanks North, 42-0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South was most likely in the playoffs no matter the outcome of Friday’s regular season finale against rival Tri-County North.

But the home standing Panthers made sure they secured their spot in Week 11 with a 42-0 blanking over their visitors from North.

South, winners of four straight games, used a 28-0 second quarter, highlighted by blocked punt and touchdown late in the half to grab all the momentum.

Brayden Koeller put South up 7-0 with a 58-yard touchdown run.

Cais Kingsley added a 6- and 2-yard touchdown runs to make it 21-0.

Caiden Kingsley recovered the blocked punt in the end zone with 2 seconds left for a 28-0 lead.

South added two more scored in the fourth quarter.

Cole Biship broke off a 75-yard touchdown run for a 35-0 lead and Koeller closed out the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Cais Kingsley led the South rushing attack with 133 yards on 19 carries.

Keoller finished with 103 yards on five carries and Cole Bishop added 82 yards on four attempts.

South’s defense limited North to under 100 yards of offense.

With the win, South improved to 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

South will play Williamsburg in the opening round of the Division VI, Region 24 playoffs.

North ends its season 2-8 overall and 2-6 in the WOAC.

TVS secures playoff spot with win

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

