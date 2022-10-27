Shawnee rolls over Dixie 56-0

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee’s football team closed out the regular season in style.

After sluggish start, the Arrows cruised to a 56-0 win over Dixie on Friday, Oct. 21.

With the win, Shawnee (7-2, 6-2 WOAC) locked up a playoff spot for the third straight season.

The Arrows are the No. 10 in the Division V, Region 20 playoffs and will travel to No. 7 seed Jamestown Greeneview on Friday, Oct. 28.

After Dixie’s offense kept the ball for the first four-plus minutes of the game, Shawnee took over and never looked back.

An interception by Grady Hutchinson ended the Greyhounds opening drive and got things started for the Arrows.

Brayden Doran raced 42-yard on Shawnee’s first drive for a 7-0 lead.

Dylan Campbell caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brody Morton to make it a 14-0 lead.

Doran added second score in the first quarter, this time on a 3-yard run, for a 21-0 lead.

Shawnee added 14 more points in the second quarter for a 35-0 halftime lead.

Dylan Zornes caught a 14-yard touchdown from Morton for a 28-0 lead and Doran added his third score of the game on a 40-yard run.

In the third, Casey Schatzle hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Morton to make it a 42-0 lead.

Cooper Roell made it a 49-0 game with a 29-yard TD run.

Isaac Blankenship closed out the scoring with a 13-yard TD run in the fourth.

Morton finished the game 11-of-13 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Doran had 141 yards rushing on nine carries.

Campbell caught five passes for 95 yards.

The Arrows defense held Dixie to just 94 total yards, while the Shawnee offense racked up 417 yards.

Preble Shawnee's Brayden Doran scored three touchdowns to lead the Arrows to a 56-0 win over Dixie on Friday, Oct. 21.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

