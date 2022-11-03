Preble Shawnee uses fast start to advance to regional quarterfinal

JAMESTOWN — Preble Shawnee used a fast start to pull off slight upset in the first round of the Division V, Region 20 football playoffs, knocking off No. 7 seed Jamestown Greeneview, 33-28, on, Friday, Oct. 28.

The Arrows scored 13 first-quarter points and never trailed in the contest.

The No. 10 seed Arrows (8-2) will now travel to No. 3 Milton-Union for a regional quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 4 in a battle of former Southwestern Buckeye League foes.

“The Greeneview game was an extremely hard fought, physical game,” Shawnee coach Dave Maddox said. “I felt like that was one of the best complete games we have played this season. We started out very strong and continued to play strong the rest of the game.”

Senior running back Brayden Doran, who rushed for 184 yards on 26 carries, got the scoring started with a 22-yard touchdown run on the Arrows first possession.

Sayge Stephenson (7 catches, 98 yards) added a 5-yard TD run later in the quarter to put Shawnee up 13-0.

Stephenson also caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Brody Morton to give the Arrows a 19-7 lead in the second quarter.

Morton completed 17-of-22 passes for 223 yards.

“Doran, Morton, and Stephenson all had big games offensively,” Maddox said.

The Rams used big plays to stay in the game.

Carter Williams scored on a 44-yard run to make it a 13-7 game and after Stephenson’s TD catch, Greeneview connected on a 92-yard TD pass to make it a 19-14 game.

“Our defense played very well, minus a few big plays. When those big plays happened, our guys bounced right back and continued to fight,” Maddox said. “I am very proud of our offensive and defensive line. I thought those guys stepped up and played extremely well.”

Stephenson’s third score on the game, a 1-yard run, put Shawnee up 26-14 in the third quarter.

Greenview added a 3-yard TD to cut the margin to 26-21.

Doran’s 4-yard TD run in the fourth extended the Arrows lead to 33-21.

The Rams closed out the scoring with a 36-yard TD pass with just over two minutes left.

