Boys basketball season tips off Friday

PREBLE COUNTY – The high school boys basketball season tips off this Friday (Nov. 25) with a pair of intra-county match ups, while the fifth team will begin its season on Saturday.

The weekend will feature five games involving county teams, with two games on Friday and three on Saturday.

On Friday, Eaton (9-14 last season), the defending Southwestern Buckeye League West Division champions will travel to Twin Valley South (11-11) to officially begin the season. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. for the varsity game.

Also on Friday, National Trail (4-19) will travel to Tri-County North (5-19) for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

On Saturday, Preble Shawnee (18-5) will play in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic at Mason High School against Heritage Christian (Ind.). Tip off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, National Trail will play its first home game of the season when it hosts New Miami at 7:30 p.m.

Twin Valley South will also be at home on Saturday when the Panthers entertain Yellow Springs at 7:30 p.m.

Week 2 will feature all five teams in actions as well as league play begins.

Eaton will play just once during the second week. The Eagles will host Franklin on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to begin SWBL play.

Also, on Tuesday, Tri-County North will travel to Middletown Christian and Twin Valley South will host Legacy Christian.

On Friday, Dec. 2, National Trail will host Bradford and Tri-County North will be at home with Tri-Village.

Preble Shawnee goes to Arcanum on Dec. 2 and Twin Valley South visits Newton.

On Saturday, National Trail will be the only county team in actions. The Blazers are scheduled to travel to Northridge.

Eaton junior Ramy Ahmed will play a key role if the Eagles are to remain near the top of SWBL West Division standings. Preble Shawnee junior Mason Shrout will look to the Arrows during the 2022-23 season.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

