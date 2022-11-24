3 girls teams unbeaten after opening weekend

PREBLE COUNTY — It was good opening weekend for the county’ five high school girls basketball teams.

County teams went 5-3 over the weekend with three teams remaining unbeaten.

Eaton rallies for win over Greenville

EATON — Eaton overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to knock off visiting Greenville 54-48 on Friday, Nov. 25.

The Eagles, down 35-27 late in the third, used a 16-2 run over the final minute of the third quarter and start of the fourth to grab a 43-37 lead.

It was a lead the Eagles never let go, although the Green Wave closed to within one.

Senior Lily Shepherd led Eaton with 26 points on 7-of-18 shooting. She also knocked down 12-of-15 free throws, including 11-of-14 in the fourth quarter. Shepherd finished with seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Freshman Tai Mize made her varsity debut and scored eight points.

Freshman Emily Hargis contributed seven points in her varsity debut.

Senior Olivia Baumann led the Eagles with 13 rebounds, while scoring four points with two assists.

Sophomore Olivia Orr added five points and four rebounds, while senior Kendall Miller contributed four point and four steals.

Eaton connected on 26.9 percent (14-for-52) of its shot attempts and struggled from behind the three-point line, making just 1-of-14 attempts.

The difference in the game came at the line where the Eagles were 25-of-42, while the Green Wave was just 7-of-14 on the night.

Eaton (1-0) was scheduled to open Southwestern Buckeye League play on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Franklin. The Eagle will then travel to Bellbrook on Monday, Nov. 28.

Eaton will host Waynesville on Thursday, Dec. 1 in its third straight league contest.

Blazers open 2-0

NEW PARIS — National Trail opened up their 2022-23 campaign with a 56-40 victory at Belmont Friday night. After netting 20 points in the first quarter, the Blazers cooled off in the second, but still took a 29-14 lead into halftime thanks to a Natalie Osswald three-point shot at the buzzer.

Osswald finished with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers and six rebounds.

The rest of the team featured balanced scoring, as senior Ashlynne Osborne set the pace with eight points, seven steals, seven assist and six rebounds.

Josie Stiner added seven point and six rebounds.

Morgan House, Maddie Harrison, and Hannah Henderson each finished with six. Katelynn Neace and Kendyl Johnson contributed five each.

On Saturday, the Lady Blazers notched a 43-36 win at Franklin-Monroe on the second night of a rare back-to-back games.

Led by Osborne’s 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals and Harrison’s 10 points (including three first half triples) and four rebounds, the Lady Blazers featured balanced scoring from the remaining players with Osswald netting eight and House putting in six and grabbing six rebounds.

Trail (2-0) was scheduled to play at Tri-County North on Tuesday to begin Western Ohio Athletic Conference play. The Blazers will travel to Dayton Christian on Monday, Nov. 28 and to Bradford on Dec. 1.

Arrows cruise past Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Preble Shawnee controlled its opener from start to finish as the Arrows cruised past host Brookville 56-33 on Saturday afternoon.

Shawnee jumped out to a 16-9 first quarter lead and never looked back in building a 31-15 halftime lead.

Senior Liv Thompson paced the Arrows with 16 points, five steals, two assists and two rebounds.

Junio Kahlen Kulms tossed in 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and blocked three shots.

Senior Harlee Howard scored 13 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Junior Korrie Woodard contributed eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Shawnee shot 47.4 percent (18-of-38) from the field.

The Arrows (1-0) were scheduled to begin WOAC play on Tuesday at Dixie.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Shawnee will host Valley View.

Shawnee will host Arcanum on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Monroe on Saturday, Dec. 3.

North splits with Northridge, Carlisle

CARLISLE — Tri-County North came out with a strong start against Northridge in its season opener building a 28-17 halftime lead, but the Panthers couldn’t maintain the lead and dropped a 45-44 decision.

“In the second half we were unable to finish a lot of our shots along with we did not handle the ball well against a very scrappy and physical Northridge team,” North coach Jessica Spitler said.

Leading the way for North was Nani Garcia with 12 points and five steals.

“The effort was there for the first half, but we told the girls they have to play all four quarters out and handle the pressure one possession at a time,” Spitler said. “We lost control mid-third quarter and unfortunately, we could not dig out of it to finish it. I believe it was a very good learning game for us, we have to learn to control what we can control and focus on each possession.”

Rilee Terry had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Bella Cherry and Nicole Lefeld each added seven.

On Saturday, North bounced back with a 35-18 win over Carlisle.

“We returned on Saturday and really took control of the game at the tip,” Spitler said.

Terry led the Panthers with 10 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks and seven steals.

“We cut the turnovers to half of the night before,” Spitler said. “Our guards all did a great job in the press, and it created a lot of turnovers for Carlisle.

Garcia had eight steals while Cherry had six steals, and both contributed six points each as well. Hannah Webster also contributed six points.

“The team effort was all four quarters,” Spitler said. “We told the girls when we left for the game ‘it’s a new start, new day. If we control the tempo of the game, we will leave with a win.’ The girls cut the turnovers down, hammered the boards and put the pressure on the whole time and Carlisle had a lot of turnovers that we were able to score on and take advantage of. We have a lot more to work on, but the puzzle pieces are there.”

North was scheduled to host National Trail on Tuesday, Nov. 22 before hosting Stivers on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and playing at Tri-Village on Thursday, Dec. 1.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/11/web1_ehs_gvillegbk1.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald Eaton senior Lily Shepherd paced the Eagles with 26 points in a 54-48 win over visiting Greenville on Friday, Nov. 25. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/11/web1_ehs_gvillegbk2.jpg Eaton senior Lily Shepherd paced the Eagles with 26 points in a 54-48 win over visiting Greenville on Friday, Nov. 25. Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/11/web1_ehs_gvillegbk3.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/11/web1_ehs_gvillegbk4.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/11/web1_ehs_gvillegbk5.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald Eaton senior Kendall Miller looks to make a pass during the Eagles game with Greenville on Friday, Nov. 25. Eaton rallied from an 11-point first half deficit for a 54-48 win. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/11/web1_ehs_gvillegbk6.jpg Eaton senior Kendall Miller looks to make a pass during the Eagles game with Greenville on Friday, Nov. 25. Eaton rallied from an 11-point first half deficit for a 54-48 win. Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.