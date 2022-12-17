North, South share bragging rights

LEWISBURG & WEST ALEXANDRIA — Bragging rights in the battle of Ohio 503 between Tri-County North’s and Twin Valley South’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will have to shared.

Tri-County North’s girls used a 26-1 game-ending run to beat Twin Valley South 42-19 on Thursday, Dec. 8, but the next night Twin Valley South’s boys opened with a 17-7 lead en route to a 45-38 win over North.

Each winner won on their home court.

In the girls’ game, North jumped out to a 9-2 lead and looked as if they were going to make quick work of a winless South team.

After falling behind 12-2 with 6:30 left on the second quarter, South went on an 11-4 run to close within 16-13 at the half.

South opened the third quarter with a 5-0 run to take 18-16 lead and seemed to have all the momentum.

Those turned out to be the last points South would score until there was 4:28 left in the game. By that time, North scored 18 straight points to take a 34-18 lead.

North trying to use its height advantage had struggled most of the game to get shots to fall from inside five feet.

But over the final 11:30 of the game, North controlled the inside behind the play of 6-footer Rilee Terry, who scored 12 of her game-high 16 points over the final eight minutes. Terry also had a game-high 19 rebounds and had six blocks.

Bella Cherry added 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Hannah Webster scored seven and grabbed eight rebounds, while blocking four shots.

Jordan Ritchie led South with eight points and Sidnee Elswick added six.

North (4-2, 2-1 WOAC) was scheduled to play at Newton on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and will visit Bradford on Thursday, Dec. 15.

South (0-7, 0-3 WOAC) is scheduled to host Ansonia on Thursday, Dec. 15 and will host National Trail on Saturday, Dec. 17.

In the boys’ game, South’s Eric Allison and Jace Thuma each scored six points in the first quarter to help South build a 17-7 lead.

In the second, South didn’t make a shot but extended its lead to 23-12 after going 6-of-10 from the foul line.

Each team scored nine in the third and North outscored South 17-13 in the fourth.

Thuma finished with a game-high 20 points, with eight coming in the fourth quarter, and three rebounds.

Allison had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jandon Ankrom and Seth Vorhis each scored six.

For North, Logan Flory finished with 18 points, seven in the fourth quarter, and seven rebounds. Jon Shirley finished with a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

North also lost to Miami Valley 41-33 on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Yellow Springs 46-44 on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

South

South (3-3, 2-1 WOAC) is scheduled to play at Ansonia on Friday, Dec. 16.

North (0-6, 0-3) was scheduled to play New Miami on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and will host Bradford on Friday, Dec. 16.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

