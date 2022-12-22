County girls basketball teams continue having success

PREBLE COUNTY — After five weeks of the high school girls basketball season four of the county’s five teams are sitting at a .500 or better record heading into the Christmas Break.

Eaton splits with Ross, VV

EATON — Eaton picked up a big non-league win over Hamilton Ross but suffered a key loss in the Southwestern Buckeye League to Valley View last week.

Senior Lily Shepherd led the Eagles to a 65-57 win over Ross on Monday, Dec. 12 scoring a career-high 31 points to go along with four rebounds and four steals.

Freshman Tai Mize added 11 points, while sophomore Charlee Ruebush contributed seven points. Senior Olivia Baumann pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds and had five assists.

“I was really pleased with the way we played as a team,” Eaton coach Dave Honhart said. “We had great energy and really shared the ball which is something we’ve been working on. It’s probably the best energy we’ve had all year from our bench, which was a challenge we gave to several of our captains to make that happen.”

Eaton led 12-6 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 33-16 by halftime.

Ross, though wouldn’t go away as they closed to within six late.

“Ross did a good job of getting themselves back in the game in the second half after we were up by as much as 17 points,” Honhart said. “At times in the second half, I think you could tell we were on our eighth day in a row in the gym together. We struggled all night to stop Lanie Lipps and everyone else on Ross chipped in key points. Overall, it was a nice bounceback from a disappointing performance two days earlier.”

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Eaton rallied twice from an early seven-point deficit and an 11-point deficit in second half but came up shot at Valley View, 49-46.

“What a great game. We just wound up on the wrong side of things. I loved our resiliency. We fell behind by 7 in the first quarter and came back to tie it up by the time the quarter was over. We fell down by 11 early in the third and came back to have it tied at the end of that quarter,” Honhart said. “The fourth quarter was back and forth as we had leads of 3 and 2 points at various times. Valley View controlled the last 3:30 and that is where the game was won.”

Despite the loss, Honhart was pleased with they way his team competed.

“I was proud of our team for the way they competed. There were a lot of things to highlight,” he said.

Charlee Ruebush topped her career high of 7 points from three nights earlier with 9 points on 3 of 6 shooting (two of those makes were threes).

Caroline Miller had a career high 7 rebounds. Lily Shepherd had 17 more points on 7 of 18 shooting. Kendall Miller hit a career high 11 points and a career high 3 three-pointers.

“Every three pointer came at a moment when Valley View had momentum and she buried them with authority. She’s been working hard on her shooting, so it’s great to see it pay off for her,” Honhart said.

Eaton, now 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the SWBL, is scheduled to host National Trail on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The Eagles will then be off until Dec. 28 when they host Dayton Carroll.

Shawnee stays perfect in WOAC with rout of Trail

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee turned in its most complete game of the season in a 55-19 win over visiting National Trail on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Harlee Howard led the Arrows with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals as Shawnee built 15-2 lead after one quarter en route to the win.

Liv Thompson added 15 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists as her team extended its lead to 35-10 by halftime.

Campbell Jewell contributed eight points, five assists and five rebounds as the Arrows limited Trail to just a single point in the third quarter to push its lead to 51-11.

“After our loss to Talawanda on Monday we really went back to work on Tuesday and Wednesday and really stressed working together, using each other to make things happen,” Shawnee coach Maggie Neanen said. “It was nice to see that payoff in our Trail game. That was the best team basketball I have seen us play all year. We communicated well on defense, we moved the ball around on offense, it was so nice to see us finally click on the court. We have been through a lot the past couple of weeks and to see us play like that was amazing.”

Shawnee opened the week with a 65-30 loss to Talawanda on Monday, Dec. 12.

The Arrows fell behind 20-9 after one and 42-11 at halftime.

Howard led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. Jewell added seven points, five steals and four rebounds.

Shawnee, now 5-3 overall and 4-0 in the WOAC, are scheduled to play at Tri-County North on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Arrows will then be off until Jan. 5, 2023 when they host Bradford.

In addition to the loss to Shawnee, National Trail led wire-to-wire in a conference matchup with Twin Valley South, securing a 45-35 win on Saturday, Dec. 17.

According to coach Ken Stewart, the Blazers utilized teamwork throughout the contest on both ends of the floor.

In her second game since returning from injury, Natalie Osswald led the team with 12 points. Fellow seniors Ashlynne Osborne and Maddie Harrison had nine and six points respectively, each making three-point shots at critical moments in the third quarter to stop Twin Valley South’s scoring runs and extend the Blazer lead. Sophomores Josie Stiner and Hannah Henderson contributed eight and six points as well as providing solid defense to frustrate South’s offense.

The Lady Blazers will look to continue their winning ways in a non-conference matchup at Eaton Thursday, Dec. 22.

Trail will also host Fort Recovery on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and play at Oakwood on Thursday, Dec. 29.

North extends winning streak to 3

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North went 2-0 this week running its winning streak to three games.

The Lady Panthers defeated Newton 45-32 in a non-league game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and knocked off Bradford 35-18 in a WOAC contest on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“The girls came in and set the tone from the beginning. We knew that we had a strong inside game compared to Newton has a very heavy guard (oriented) team so we had to protect the ball and pressure them into turnovers,” North coach Jessica Spitler said.

“We worked at practice on being dominant on the boards and finishing strong. Both Hannah Webster and Rilee Terry combined for 35 rebounds vs Newton and finished with a double-double.”

Terry finished with 14 points and Webster 11 points. Freshmen Bella Cherry chipped in 10 points.

On Thursday, North traveled to Bradford for a WOAC game.

“We came out pressuring them, but the Bradford girls struggled with shooting, so the possessions were longer and slower paced then we are used to playing,” Spitler said. “After a halftime adjustment the we came out with much more intensity and energy.”

Terry had 13 of her 15 rebounds in the second half and Cherry had six of her seven steals in the second half.

Webster led the way with 11 points and six rebounds.

“I am very happy with our performances this week,” Spitler said. “Each game, each practice each week we are learning how play harder and smarter.”

North is now 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the WOAC.

The Panthers were scheduled to host New Miami on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and will entertain Preble Shawnee in a key conference game on Thursday, Dec. 22.

North will visit Dayton Northridge on Dec. 27.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

