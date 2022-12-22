North nets 1st win; Eaton, South fall

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s boys basketball team suffered through a three-loss week, while seeing its losing streak reach five games after beginning the season 2-0.

Eaton opened the week with a 52-43 loss at Talawanda on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Preston Orr led the Eagles with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Carson Janney added 14 points, while Beau Miller contributed eight points and seven rebounds.

Eaton trailed 17-14 after the first quarter and was down 30-21 at the half. The Eagles saw their deficit grow to 42-28 after scoring just seven points in the third quarter.

On Friday, Eaton dropped a Southwestern Buckeye League game to visiting Middletown Madison, 41-35.

Eaton trailed 8-5 after the first quarter and was down 20-14 at the half. The Eagles still trailed 31-22 after three quarters.

On Saturday, the Eagles closed out the week with another close loss, falling to visiting Hamilton Ross, 53-51.

After taking a 19-14 lead after the opening quarter, the Eagles were outscored in each of the final three quarters 13-9, 10-9 and 16-14.

Eaton, now 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the SWBL, was scheduled to play at Brookville on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Eagles will then be off until Dec. 29-30 when they compete in the Tri-Village tournament.

South falls to Ansonia

ANSONIA — Twin Valley South’s brief two-game winning streak was snapped with a 70-42 loss at Ansonia on Friday, Dec.16.

A sluggish second quarter proved to be the difference early as the Panthers were outscored 20-4 in the quarter and trailed 39-18 at the half.

In the second half, South closed the gap to 54-38, but were outscored 16-6 in the fourth quarter.

Jace Thuma paced the Panthers with 13 point and eight rebounds. Jandon Ankrom added eight points and four rebounds and Conner Mowell chipped in with six points.

South, now 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference, was scheduled to host Cedarville on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and will travel to National Trail on Friday, Dec. 23.

The Panthers will then be off until the Preble Shawnee Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28-29.

North gets 1st win

LEWISBURG — John Shirley and Logan Flory each recorded double-doubles to help Tri-County North snap a five-game losing streak and earn the Panthers their first win of the season, 47-39, over New Miami on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Shirley finished with 23 points, going 18-of-25 from the foul line, and 15 rebounds, while Flory added14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

North held a 9-6 lead after the first quarter and trailed 21-19 at the half.

The Panthers outscored the Vikings 28-18 over the final 16 minute to earn the win.

On Friday, North dropped a WOAC contest to Bradford, 66-47.

The Panthers couldn’t overcome a slow start and the Railroaders balanced scoring attack.

North fell behind 17-6 after the first quarter and trailed 32-19 at the half.

The Railroaders extended their lead to 50-31 after three quarters.

Bradford had four players score in double figures.

For North, Shirley led the way with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Flory tossed in 15 points to go along with four rebounds and four steals.

Dominic Lynch contributed six points and six rebounds and Levi Pahl added eight rebounds.

North, now 1-7 overall and 0-3 in the WOAC, was scheduled to play at Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Dec. 20. North will then be off until the Preble Shawnee Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28-29.

Eaton’s Carson Janney puts up a shot during the Eagles game with Madison on Friday, Dec. 16. Eaton fell 41-35 to the Mohawks in an SWBL contest. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/12/web1_ehsbbk1-2.jpg Eaton’s Carson Janney puts up a shot during the Eagles game with Madison on Friday, Dec. 16. Eaton fell 41-35 to the Mohawks in an SWBL contest. Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/12/web1_ehsbbk2-2.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/12/web1_ehsbbk3-2.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/12/web1_ehsbbk4-2.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/12/web1_ehsbbk5-2.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | For The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.