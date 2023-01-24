Arrows ranked 8th in state

PREBLE COUNTY — As the boys’ high school basketball season heads into the final month of the season one county team is ranked among the top-10 in the state in its respective division.

Preble Shawnee, coming off a pair of blowout wins over the weekend, is ranked eighth in the latest Division III state rankings which were released on Monday, Jan. 23.

The Arrows, now 15-2, were ranked fifth a week ago.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Shawnee traveled to Newton in hopes of keeping its perfect Western Ohio Athletic Conference record intact.

The Arrows left little double about the outcome using a 24-8 first quarter to set the tone as they cruised to a 65-36 win.

Junior Mason Shrout led the Arrows with 25 points and five rebounds.

Sophomore Isaac Blankenship had 13 points, four rebound and four assists, while junior Logan Hawley added 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Senior Josh Miller came off the bench to score nine points.

Shawnee maintained its 16-point lead at the half, leading 35-19, before outscoring the Indians 16-2 in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

On Saturday, Shawnee traveled to Legacy Christian Academy and used another dominant first quarter to set the tone.

Shawnee outscored the hosts 26-5 in the opening eight minutes en route to a 68-33 win.

Blankenship led the Arrows with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Shrout finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Hawley contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

Brayden Robinette and Copper Roell tossed in eight and seven points respectively.

Shawnee outscored the LCA 28-15 in the second half.

The Arrows are scheduled to travel to Mississinawa Valley on Friday for a WOAC match-up and will host Fenwick on Saturday.

Eagles pull away late for win over Monroe

EATON — After falling behind by 11 points early, Eaton rallied to knock off visiting Monroe 55-49 in a key Southwestern Buckeye League match-up on Friday, Jan. 20.

Eaton, now 7-9 overall and 3-5 in the SWBL West, needed the win in order to stay in the hunt for a second straight league title.

Eaton trails west division leader Carlisle by three games with five league game remaining, including hosting the Indians on Friday, Feb. 3.

Against Monroe, the Eagles trailed 17-8 after the opening quarter before rallying to take 25-24 lead at the half.

The Hornets held a 40-35 edge late in the third, but Eaton rallied to tie the game at 40-40 by the end of quarter.

Junior Ramy Ahmed led the Eagles with 23 points and six rebounds. Senior Beau Miller scored 10 and grabbed four rebounds. Trey Harding scored a season-best eight points off the bench.

Eaton was scheduled to play at Valley View on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and will visit Oakwood on Friday, Jan. 27 for a pair of key SWBL contests.

Blazers struggles continue

NEW PARIS – National Trail is still looking for its first win of 2023 as the Blazers dropped two more games last week.

Trail suffered a 56-32 loss at Ansonia on Friday, Jan. 20 and dropped a 61-46 decision at Valley View on Saturday.

With the losses Trail is now 3-13 overall and 1-7 in the WOAC.

Against Ansonia, Logan Smith and Kellen Laird each scored seven to lead the way, while Nick Brubaker added six.

Against Valley View, Gaje Lesh led the way with 16 points and Brubaker added 13.

Trail was scheduled to play at Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and will host Newton on Friday, Jan. 27. The Blazers will close out the week by hosting Miami Valley on Saturday.

South drops pair

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South dropped a pair of games over the weekend to fall to 5-12 overall and 3-6 in the WOAC.

South fell 65-34 to visiting Dixie on Friday in a WOAC game and dropped a 53-46 decision at Middletown Madison on Saturday.

Against Dixie, Janson Ankrom led the Panthers with 10 points and four rebounds. Jace Thuma added nine points and four rebounds.

Against Madison, Ankrom led the way again with 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Chandler Ulrich added 10.

The Panthers are scheduled to travel to Tri-Village on Friday, Jan. 27 for their only game of the week.

North rally falls short

LEWISBURG — Tri-County Noth rallied from a 13-point second quarter deficit to pull even with visiting Mississinawa Valley but ultimately came up short, falling to the Blackhawks, 61-53 on Friday, Jan. 20.

The Blackhawks Troy Woodbury did most of his damage in the second quarter as he scored 14 of his game-high 24 points.

For North, Logan Flory led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Parker Overcash added 10 points and grabbed four rebounds. Jon Shirley, who battled four trouble most of the game, finished with nine points and 14 rebounds.

North was down 29-19 at the half before rallying to tie the game at 39 by the end of the third.

MV took the lead early in the fourth and never let it go.

North, now 1-15 overall and 0-8 in the WOAC, is scheduled to play at Arcanum on Friday and will visit Covington on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

