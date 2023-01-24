Shawnee remains unbeaten in WOAC; Eaton wins twice

PREBLE COUNTY — With just two weeks left in the girls’ high school basketball season two county teams still have a chance to win league titles – with one controlling its own destiny.

Preble Shawnee had a busy week with three tough non-conference games and one within the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

Although the Arrows had their eight-game winning streak snapped at the start of the week, when the week was over the Arrows more importantly remained unbeaten in WOAC play after taking down visiting Newton 60-29 on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Shawnee led 14-9 after one and was up 35-17 at the half. The Arrows defense took center stage in the third quarter as they limited the Indians to just two points to extend the lead to 54-19.

Shawnee was led by senior Harlee Howard’s 19 points and five rebounds. Senior Liv Thompson and junior Korrie Woodard each added 12 points, while senior Campbell Jewell contributed nine points.

The Arrows began the week with a trip to Middletown Madison and suffered a 48-38 setback on Monday, Jan. 16.

Thompson led the way with 14 points. Howard finished with eight and Jewell tossed in six.

On Tuesday, Shawnee suffered a tough 51-49 loss at Versailles.

Thompson led the way 18 points. Howard added 14 and Autumn Smith contributed 11 of the bench.

Shawnee closed out the week with a hard-fought 46-39 win at Legacy Christian.

Jewell finished with 20 to lead the Arrows, while Thompson added 12.

Shawnee, now 14-5 overall and 9-0 in the WOAC, is scheduled to host Mississinawa Valley (15-2, 8-1 WOAC) on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Eaton continues roller coaster season

EATON — Eaton’s up and down season continued last week as the Eagles won twice, but lost a key Southwestern Buckeye League contest in which they lead in the second half.

Eaton took down Arcanum 61-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Arcanum.

“This was a nice win for us,” Eaton coach Dave Honhart said. “We thought our bigs, Olivia Bauman (nine rebounds), Olivia Orr, and Caroline Miller all played together very well, combining for 24 points.”

Lily Shepherd had a strong game finishing with 26 points.

Against Oakwood, Eaton let a third quarter lead slip away in a game they needed to win in terms of staying in contention for a league title.

The Jills outscored Eaton 16-4 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

The Eagles outscored the visitors in three of the four quarters.

“It’s not very often you win three quarter and lose the game, but that’s what happened to us on this night,” he said. “Twenty-five turnovers really hurt, as we out shot and out rebounded them.”

Orr finished with a career-high 18 points. Baumann tossed in 18 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Shepherd contributed 13 on the night.

Eaton closed out the week with a much needed 50-18 win at Carlisle on Saturday.

“I was really proud of the way our players handled this game,” Honhart said. “Carlisle is a well-coached program that is in a rebuilding stage right now. They were down three starters due to injuries. They played hard, but they simply don’t have enough firepower to compete with many of the teams in the league. This would have been an easy game for some of our players to try to pile up their own points, but instead we played as a team and shared the ball very well.”

Baumann led the way with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Orr scored 12 and grabbed seven rebounds and Shepherd finished with 10 points and five assists.

Eaton, now 9-8 overall and 5-6 in the SWBL, still has an outside shot at a league title but will need help. The Eagles trail league leader Valley View by three games with three to play.

Eaton was scheduled to play at Talawanda on Monday, Jan. 23 and will play at Brookville on Saturday, Jan. 28.

North drops pair

LEWISBURG — After reaching double-digits wins in a season for the first time in 15 years, Tri-County North has struggled to get back into the win column.

The Panthers dropped two straight last week, falling to Brookville 45-42 on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and losing at Mississinawa Valley 65-37 on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Against Brookville, Hannah Webster led the way with 17 point and 12 rebounds. Rilee Terry added 14 points and nine rebounds.

North trailed 26-21 at the half but rallied to take a 31-28 lead after three quarters.

North held a 38-34 lead with under a minute to play but was outscored 11-4 over the final 44 seconds.

Against MV, Webster finished with 14 poitns and five rebounds. Terry added seven point and 12 rebounds.

North, now 10-7 overall and 5-4 in the WOAC, was scheduled to play at Twin Valley South on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and will host Arcanum on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Panthers will close out the week by hosting Middletown Christian on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

