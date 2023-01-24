Eaton to host Sam Ridder Invitational this weekend

EATON — The 52nd annual Eaton Sam Ridder Wrestling Invitational will be held this weekend as the Eagles welcome one of the largest fields its ever hosted.

A total of 23 teams will join the Eagles to make up the 24-team tournament to be held on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28.

Local teams include National Trail, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South along with Southwestern Buckeye League teams Bellbrook, Oakwood and Valley View.

Rounding out the competing teams are Alter, Arcanum, Carroll, Chaminade Julienne, Fairborn, Goshen, Greenville, Hamilton, Hebron Lakewood, Cin. McNicholas, Milton-Union, Piqua, Springfield Shawnee, Stebbins, Talawanda, Tippecanoe and Wilmington.

Wrestling is scheduled to begin on Friday at 5:30 p.m. with five mats in both the high school and middle school gyms being used for the first night of competition.

Day Two is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with fourth consolation matches, consolation quarterfinals and semifinals.

First, third and fifth place matches will begin approximately 45 minutes to an hour after the conclusion of the consolation semifinals.

All awards will be presented after the conclusion of the 285-pound division.

Tickets for the event are $8 each day are available online only at goeatoneagles.com. No cash transactions will be taken at the gate.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

