State Rep. Smith appointed Vice-Chairman of Committee on Agriculture, Rural Development

COLUMBUS – State Representative J. Todd Smith was recently appointed by Speaker Larry Householder to serve as Vice-Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Alongside Rep. Smith will be Representative Kyle Koehler serving as Chairman. In addition to Agriculture and Rural Development, Rep. Smith will also be serving on several other standing committees such as Criminal Justice, Primary and Secondary Education, and State and Local Government as well as the bi-partisan subcommittee on Criminal Sentencing.

“I am incredibly honored to have been appointed as Vice-Chair of the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. While serving as Vice-Chair, I will represent the perspective of the constituents from the 43rd District on the forefront of issues facing our farming communities,” Rep. Smith said.

“I would also like to thank Speaker Householder for allowing me to serve on several other committees which will tackle crucial issues such as criminal justice reform and primary and secondary education.”

All House Standing and Subcommittees are scheduled to meet this week to get organized before they begin the work of conducting hearings on legislation and preparing the State’s operating budget, which is expected to be introduced next month. There are a total of 20 standing committees and seven subcommittees in the 133rd General Assembly.

