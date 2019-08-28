‘Jane Doe’ exhumed at Mound Hill Cemetery

EATON — This morning the Preble County Coroner’s Office worked with the Shelby Police Department and City of Eaton staff to exhume a body at Mound Hill Cemetery.

The Shelby Police Department is trying to locate Mary Jane Croft VanGilder, who went missing in 1945. In his research, Officer Adam Turner came across a Jane Doe buried in Eaton who matches the description of Mary Jane.

More information and pictures will be shared in an upcoming edition of The Register-Herald.

