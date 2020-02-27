HIT Foundation receives grant

EATON — Preble County Home is the Foundation (HIT Foundation) received a grant in the amount of $5,000 from the CareSource Foundation on Monday, Feb. 10.

According to staff, this grant will assist with providing eligible Preble County senior citizens with home repairs and accessibility modifications, and healthy food choices for the homeless shelter.

The CareSource Foundation works to strengthen the network of critical nonprofit organizations in communities through strategic grant making. Since launching in 2006, the Foundation has awarded more than 1,500 grants and invested over $19 million into nonprofits throughout Ohio who are working to eliminate poverty, build healthier communities and develop innovative approaches to address significant social issues.

The CareSource Foundation provides grants to nonprofits who are working to eliminate poverty, provide services to low and moderate-income families, build healthier communities and develop innovative approaches to address significant social issues.

“We are thankful for the partnership and support from CareSource,” said Clayton Genth, Executive Director of Home Is The Foundation. “These funds directly support the mission of the H.I.T. Foundation in both our Senior Home Repair Program and Emergency Homeless Shelter.

“In 2019 we completed nearly 150 essential home repair projects for low income seniors. The support from CareSource will not only help with further senior home repair projects, but also increase the amount of fresh food options available in the Homeless Shelter.

“Since 2015, this program has been supported by the churches, businesses, and families – providing over 3,000 meals to the homeless each year. The additional support from CareSource allows us to provide fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and other healthy food options in partnership with the meals currently being provided by the community. In 2019, the emergency shelter served 60 households which equals a total of 70 people.”

“Health care is only one component in the complex lives of our consumers and community,” said Cathy Ponitz, Vice President of CareSource Foundation. “The CareSource Foundation enables us to transcend standard health care and reach into our local communities to better understand and solve social issues.

“Our grantees have become outstanding partners in our work to eradicate poverty and create healthier families and communities.”

Preble County Home is the Foundation (HIT Foundation) received a grant in the amount of $5,000 from the CareSource Foundation on Monday, Feb. 10. Pictured left to right: Jennifer Stan (Housing Focused Case Manager), Ginger Roth (Senior Home Repair Program Manager), Joseph Smith (CareSource), Lindsay Watson (Program and Grants Management Coordinator), Clayton Genth (Executive Director), and Kathy Smallwood (Board Member). https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/02/web1_HITFoundationPic1.jpg Preble County Home is the Foundation (HIT Foundation) received a grant in the amount of $5,000 from the CareSource Foundation on Monday, Feb. 10. Pictured left to right: Jennifer Stan (Housing Focused Case Manager), Ginger Roth (Senior Home Repair Program Manager), Joseph Smith (CareSource), Lindsay Watson (Program and Grants Management Coordinator), Clayton Genth (Executive Director), and Kathy Smallwood (Board Member).