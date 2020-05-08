Henny Penny donates masks

EATON — Henny Penny has donated 10,000 KN-95 face masks to local healthcare and government organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks are being distributed to medical professionals and first responders within the following organizations:

•Kettering Health Network

•Dayton Children’s Hospital

•Premier Health

•Reid Health

•Cities of Eaton and Dayton, who will distribute to the cities’ first responders

•Luminex, a company in Texas directly involved with the FDA in producing COVID-19 testing

When the pandemic outbreak occurred, the company purchased masks for the safety of its employees.

“Once we became aware that our purchasing of masks included some of the KN-95 type, it seemed obvious that we needed to get these to the frontline fighters of the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Rob Connelly, Henny Penny Chairman and CEO. “We understood that the hospitals and first responders were in need, and public health messaging confirmed that ordinary citizens don’t need this level of protection.”

The company has since made available handmade, reusable masks and face coverings, and paper masks, to its employee owners.

In addition to donating the KN95 masks, Henny Penny has supported several other local organizations:

•In early April, Henny Penny partnered with the Dayton Foodbank to host a mass food distribution in Preble County. With the assistance of the National Guard, Eaton police department, and the Dayton Foodbank team, 709 households (2,247 people) were served on the Eaton Campus.

•Provided Chick-fil-A meals to Emergency Room medical staff at Kettering Health Network in Eaton

•Posted sign-ups to provide lunches and purchased cookies from a local Girls Scouts troop to donate to the HIT foundation

•Henny Penny vans have been used to support the Preble County Success Program and the Once Around Shop to pick up and deliver food to various locations.

In closing, Connelly said, “Our community has been through a lot over the past year. We are now in the midst of a crisis, but we are a strong and resilient community and I know we will overcome this. As we do that, I hope it bonds us even closer together.”

