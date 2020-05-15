COVID-19 Fund continues rapid response to community’s growing needs

DAYTON — The Dayton Foundation and United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) last week announced grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton totaling $213,499 to 14 not-for-profit organizations responding to the region’s critical needs during the pandemic. The fund, which launched in March by a coalition of philanthropic, education and government organizations, has received more than $1.4 million in contributions and granted $823,876 to 57 local nonprofits providing vital human needs, particularly for disadvantaged individuals and families.

“We’ve all been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another, but some of our neighbors are particularly vulnerable to the wide-ranging and urgent consequences of this pandemic, including food insecurity, homelessness and mental health needs,” said Barbra Stonerock, vice president of Community Engagement for The Dayton Foundation. “It’s so important to help those nonprofits that are serving our at-risk populations so that support services continue.”

Nonprofit organizations like Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located in West Dayton and Preble County Council on Aging in Eaton both received recent grants to ease the burden of others.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak, many families that were relying on food assistance from schools and other sources are left without essentials to thrive,” said Dr. Jamison Hunter, senior pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. “Thanks to this grant, we’ll be able to provide a month’s supply of food, toiletries and baby items to at least 500 families in our surrounding community, but our prayer is to provide for more.”

Preble Council on Aging reports that the number of home-delivered meals to area senior citizens increased nearly 60 percent since the organization received an initial grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund in March. With funds from the second grant, the organization will continue to provide three meals each day for this growing population.

“Our efforts have been successful in keeping our seniors at home and safe, and we’re reaching new residents who should have been receiving meals before the pandemic,” said Shelley Ratliff, executive director of Preble County Council on Aging. “Thanks to this additional emergency funding, we will be able to continue providing for our clients and accommodate new clients and supplemental services.”

Said Tracy Sibbing, vice president of Community Impact for UWGDA, “The needs of our community will evolve as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so we must remain nimble in our grantmaking process and continue to stay in touch with our nonprofit partners. All applications are reviewed immediately, with grants awarded throughout the week. Also, we encourage nonprofits that have received a previous award to apply again for continuing needs.”

Recipients of recent grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters ($2,500) to help deliver care packages to families in need.

Emmanuel St. Vincent de Paul Conference ($17,500) to provide support to families in need residing in the 45402 zip code.

First Baptist Church of New Lebanon ($12,150) to provide food and clothing to New Lebanon residents in need.

Her Story, Inc. ($5,500) to assist in providing food and shelter for homeless women in need.

Hope House Rescue Mission ($5,000) to purchase cleaning supplies for its emergency shelters.

Kids in New Directions ($5,000) to assist students in need.

Leaders for Equality & Action in Dayton (LEAD) ($7,500) to purchase food and health goods for immigrant families in need.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church ($5,000) to help provide food and toiletries to West Dayton families in need.

Ohio Restaurant Association Education Foundation ($30,000) to provide assistance for out-of-work or displaced restaurant employees.

Preble County Council on Aging ($39,600) to provide meals to Preble County senior citizens.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton ($25,000) to provide families with hotel rooms and care packages.

St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church ($16,000) to aid in providing basic human needs for families in Trotwood.

Target Dayton Ministries ($25,000) to assist with emergency food delivery to individuals in need.

Xenia Adult Recreation and Services ($17,749) to help provide medical appointment transportation for senior citizens.

Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for a grant at www.daytonfoundation.org or www.dayton-unitedway.org.

Information about the ways to contribute to the fund, including online via credit card, is available at www.daytonfoundation.org. The Dayton Foundation is paying all credit card processing fees and waiving administration fees so that 100 percent of donations go to charity.

UWGDA’s HelpLink 211 also is available 24 hours a day for individuals needing information about community resources, basic needs assistance and other social services.

