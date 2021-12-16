Osswald re-elected treasurer of Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS — Lane Osswald of Eldorado has been re-elected treasurer of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He holds the third highest elected office in the state’s largest and most influential farm and food organization.

Osswald, who has been a member of OFBF’s board of trustees for 10 years, will remain the representative for District 18, serving members in Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery and Preble counties.

Osswald’s family grows corn, soybeans and wheat and provides custom farming services and seed sales. He is a licensed commercial pesticide applicator and an experienced crop advisor for many local clients. He has been a member of Preble County Farm Bureau for 22 years, has served on the Ohio Soybean Association Board and is treasurer of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation.

In addition to Farm Bureau activities, Osswald served six years as the chair of the Preble County Planning Commission and currently serves on the Ohio State University Extension Advisory Committee. He has been a Preble County Pork Festival volunteer for over 40 years.

The mission of Ohio Farm Bureau is to work together for Ohio farmers and to advance agriculture and strengthen communities. Visit ohiofarmbureau.org to learn more.

