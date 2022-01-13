Arrows too much for Bradford to handle

CAMDEN — The three-headed monster of Mason Shrout, Ethan Woodard and Xavier Adams proved to be more than Bradford could handle.

The trio combined for 68 points, 36 rebounds, and 14 assists to lead Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team to a 92-72 win over the Railroaders in a key Western Ohio Athletic Conference game on Friday, Jan. 9.

The win kept the Arrows one game behind league leaders Twin Valley South and Tri-Village, while handing Bradford its first conference loss of the season.

“Offensively I thought we did a great job sharing a basketball tonight,” Shawnee coach Jake Turner said. “I thought we were really, really good in transition. I thought we played together for the most part on offense. We made some shots. That helps when you can make some shots.”

The Arrows shot 53.8 percent (35-of-65) from the field, getting nearly 20 more shots than Bradford. Shawnee won the battle on the board, out-rebounding the visitors 44-23.

“I thought we shot the ball better, but I think also the threes we took were better and that helps,” Turner said. “So I’m just proud of the guys. They competed all night, got after it. We got some dudes that were a little exhausted after the game.”

After falling behind 7-2 early, the Arrows rallied to take a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Shawnee pushed its lead to as many as 14 (42-28) in the second quarter and led 42-31 at the half.

After Bradford got with seven early in the third, Shawnee went on a 17-5 run for a 59-40 lead. The Arrows lead stayed between 15 and 20 minutes for the final quarter.

Shrout finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. Woodard had 23 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Adams contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds.

“Huge game for both of them guys,” Turner said of Woodard and Adams. “We’ve been kind of challenging them. They have been up and down, struggling a little bit. We told them to stay with it you’re going to have a big game. I didn’t know both of them was going to be together, but we’ll take it.”

Aaron Agee came off the bench to add eight points and Cooper Roell had seven.

The Arrows began the week with a 75-61 loss to Ponitz on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Shrout finished with 28 points and nine rebounds. Adams added 13 points and six rebounds, while Woodard tossed in 10.

Shawnee (8-2, 3-1 WOAC) was scheduled to play at Twin Valley South on Tuesday, Jan. 11. They Arrows are also scheduled to travel to Ansonia on Friday and Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Saturday.

Preble Shawnee’s Mason Shrout battles with a player from Bradford for possession during a WOAC game on Friday, Jan. 9 at Preble Shawnee. Shrout finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Arrows to a 92-72 win. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_psbbk1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Mason Shrout battles with a player from Bradford for possession during a WOAC game on Friday, Jan. 9 at Preble Shawnee. Shrout finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Arrows to a 92-72 win. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_psbbk2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_psbbk3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_psbbk4.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_psbbk5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_psbbk6.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/01/web1_psbbk7.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr