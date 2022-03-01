Preble Players announces cast for “The Odd Couple”

LEWISBURG — Preble Players recently announced the cast for its upcoming production of “The Odd Couple” on March 26-27.

A “delightful” revisit by Neil Simon of his original play centered around Oscar and Feliz, this play visits Florence and Olive, the female versions of their male counterparts.

Lisa Marling, Preble Players’ Board President, shared, the Preble County-based performing arts production company is excited to welcome Ruthanne Munger as director of this comedy. Munger recently directed “Quilters” for Preble Players when it was produced at the Garber Nature Center. Teresa McElhinney will be joining Munger as Assistant Director.

The cast includes Bonnie Bertelson, Margie Stoller, Amy Cox, Mandy Davis, Gypsy Rose, Vicki Martin, Todd Burke, and Marty Hoelscher.

Many people are working backstage to make the magic happen, according to Marling, including: Dave and Jane Wickham, Erica Keener, Wendy Aker, Scott and Lisa Marling, Pete and Marsha Jones, John Munger, and Rusty Garber.

The production will open on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. at the Joy & Whimsy Depot, 200 W. Dayton Street, Alexandria. There will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

Tickets are on sale online, at www.ticketsource.us/startheatrepreble-players, or by emailing Marling at lmarling@prebleplayers.org , or the Joy & Whimsy Depot at smiles@joywhimsydepot.com.

