Grand jury issues indictments

EATON —A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during its Monday, March 7, session:

Jason Kelley Worley, 22 W. Oak St., West Alexandria, domestic violence; Kevin Creech, c/o Preble County Jail, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and disorderly conduct; Christopher Aaron Russell, 1807 Boulevard Pl., Connersville, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs with specification and petty theft.

Also: Steven C. Seckman, 1006 Maple Street, Connersville, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs with specification and petty theft; Taylor Nicole Tabor, 201 W. Spring St., Eaton, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them — OVI and operating a vehicle after underage alcohol consumption — OVUAC.

Also: Dustin Blue Brock, 1350 Dusty Lane, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia & possession of marijuana; Maureen Frances Rivers, c/0 Preble County Jail, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, breaking and entering and resisting arrest; Timothy Ray Christian, 1951 S. Gettysburg, Dayton, grant theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Also: Teresa Ann Gardner-Wright, 6164 Hollansburg Arcanum Road, Arcanum, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them — OVI, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and failure to submit to chemical tests.