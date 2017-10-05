District library calendar of events

New library phone number

The West Alexandria Library has a new phone and fax number. The new phone number is (937) 533-4095, and the new fax number is (937) 533-4119.

Libraries closed Oct. 9

All Preble County District Library locations will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 for the library’s annual staff training day.

Kids and families

Eaton Library Story Time Registration

Registration for fall story times at the Eaton Library is now open. Story times will run from Oct. 4 through Nov. 9. There are several sessions available for different age groups from 6 months to 12 years old. Story times will be held weekly. Call (937) 456-4331 with any questions or to register.

Maker Space Grand Opening!

The Eaton Library will unveil its new Maker Space to the public on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. The library has already been using the equipment for the children’s filmmaking programs, but all technology will be open to the public. See the 3D printer, Silhouette Cameo vinyl cutter, DSLR camera, and computer loaded with design apps! We’ll give tours during the grand opening and have other hands-on activities and refreshments.

Magic Show with Brad Eickhoff

Bring the kids to the Camden Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to be astounded by magician Brad Eickhoff! All ages are welcome!

Homeschool Hour: Meteorology

Learn about meteorology at October Homeschool Hour at the Eaton Library! We’ll learn about different types of weather and its causes. Also, try your hand at being a meteorologist by filming a news forecast in front of a green screen, just like on TV! Registration is required for Homeschool Hour. This program will be on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m., and it will repeat the following week, Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.

Lego Club

The Eaton Library will have a monthly Lego program when school-age children can build, complete challenges, or just have fun. It will meet the last Monday of each month from 4-5 p.m. The next Lego Club program is Monday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.

Children can use the library’s Lego collection. If you bring Legos from home, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Teens

Zombie Survival

How much have you learned from dystopian and apocalyptic teen lit? In this fun challenge, you’ll test your skills for surviving an outbreak of zombies! Can you barricade a door? Can you lead a group? Decide with your team how to use your available resources to hide, fight, and survive. This program is for grades 6-12, and it’s Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Fuse Beads

For teens in grades 6-12: use patterns or create your own design with perler beads. We’ll build our designs, then heat the beads to join them together permanently. This program will travel around to library branches. All supplies provided by the library. Call ahead to register for the program to ensure your library has enough supplies.

West Alexandria Library on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. (839-4915)

Pasta Party

Celebrate National Pasta Day with a pasta party at the Eaton Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. Remember making macaroni necklaces and pasta picture frames? We’ll see how much your carb crafting has improved.

Adults

Genealogy Lock-in

Join the researchers at the Preble County Room at 450 S. Barron St. in Eaton to take the next step in your genealogy search. Whether you’re just getting started on your family tree or looking for a few more branches, research assistance will be available at the Night Owl Prowl, the Preble County Room’s genealogy lock-in from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Take advantage of the many historical research documents available at the Preble County Room, and enjoy access to the Ancestry.com library edition, which is available at any computer inside the eight PCDL locations. Bring a snack to share with your fellow genealogists.

Book Sales

The New Paris Branch Library’s fall book sale is set for Oct. 10-14, during regular library hours (closed Thursday). Get there early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, adult, children, and YA books! All sales are by donation only.

The Friends of the West Alexandria Library will also have their book sale at the Village’s Oktoberfest on Oct. 14 and 15. This is also by donation only.

Microsoft Publisher

Learn the basics of Microsoft’s desktop publishing program at the Eaton Library on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. We’ll discuss using templates, moving objects, adding text and pictures, and more. Then you’ll use your new skills to create a basic flyer. Previous computer experience is required.

Halloween and fall crafts

Make fun crafts this fall at your local library:

Make Halloween Bath Bombs at the Eaton Library on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Craft dryer vent pumpkins at the Camden Library on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Make pumpkin crafts at the New Paris Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Book Clubs

Two library branches have book club meetings on Thursday, Oct. 19.

At 4 p.m., the West Elkton Library will have its monthly book club meeting. At 6:30 p.m., the Eaton Library’s Book Discussion group will talk about ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ by Maria Semple.

Creative Writing Group

Do you like to write? Want some feedback on your writing? The next meeting of the Eaton Library Creative Writers’ Group is Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Southern Ohio Supernatural

Meet some real ghost hunters and hear some of their most exciting stories at the Eaton Library on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

Southern Ohio Supernatural is a family investigating the paranormal. After a lifetime of strange experiences, they started their own investigating team.