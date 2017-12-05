District library activities, events

Library holiday closings

All Preble County District Library locations will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1.

Kids and families

Eaton Library story time registration

You can register for winter story time sessions at the Eaton Library. Story times will run weekly from Jan. 3-Feb. 8, 2018. There are three age groups: Mother Goose for ages 6 months to three years; Library Mice for three-year-olds to kindergarten age; and After School Crew is for ages 6-12 years. Stop in or call the library for days and times for the weekly story times and to get signed up.

Night Out with Dad

This event is for children and their dad or male caregiver to enjoy a fun night at the library! Hear a classic children’s story, make a personalized craft, enjoy a snack and receive a gift at the Eaton Library on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Registration is required, as seating is limited. Register at the library or call (937) 456-4331.

Lego Contest

Bring your own Legos to the West Elkton Library on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. Every builder gets to pick from the Lego goodie pack, and a grand prize winner will be awarded to the most creative in three different age groups: K-1, 2-3, and 4-5.

Craft and a Story

The New Paris Library will host holiday-themed story times with crafts on Monday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. each day.

Star Wars Family Program

The West Alexandria Library is having a Star Wars themed family night on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Join us for many activities and snacks to get ready for the release of ‘The Last Jedi’ this month.

Homeschool Hour: Fact or Fiction

When you need to learn something, where do you go? December’s Homeschool Hour will discuss resources here at the library, online databases, and how to find information on almost anything! Take a tour with us through our children’s nonfiction section to learn where you can find books on some of your favorite topics.

This home school program is available for school-age children as well as their parents or educators, and is offered on Dec. 13 and 20 at 3 p.m. each day at the Eaton Library. Registration is required. Call (937) 456-4331 or register in person at the library.

Eaton Library Holiday Open House

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5-7:30 p.m., the Eaton Library will have music from Eric Loy, punch, cookies, and other refreshments, as well as ornament crafts and prize drawings. Join us for the annual holiday open house.

Tween Film Workshop

Young filmmakers can learn more about design in the December Tween Film Workshop at the Eaton Library. On Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 4:15 p.m., we’ll learn about creating designs for stage and screen. We’ll cover the basics of work in backdrop, set, and costume design.

West Elkton Library Open House

Stop by the West Elkton Library on Monday, Dec. 18 beginning at 4 p.m. for cookies, cocoa, and a book scavenger hunt for the kids!

Winter Story Time and Crafts

Bring the kids to the West Elkton Library on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. to kick off winter. We’ll have a story time and then kids will make their own snow globe!

Teens

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

Every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a different program:

Dec. 5: Video games with snacks provided

Dec. 12: Teen Movie

Dec. 19: Cheese Party: plenty of cheesy snacks and activities

Teen book club: The Art of Secrets

The first meeting of the Eaton Library’s Teen Book Club is Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. All teens in grades 6-12 are welcome, but you must sign up ahead of the book club. There are only 10 spots, but each participant gets a free copy of the book to keep!

The first book is ‘The Art of Secrets’ by James Klise. We’ll have a different book every month. Young adult titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Craft for adults

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.: Free crafting at the Eaton Library. We’ll empty our craft cabinet and provide some inspiration.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.: Make snowman crafts at the New Paris Library.

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.: Make a pallet mason jar vase at the Camden Library. Reservations required by Nov. 30.

Book Clubs

At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, the West Elkton Library will have its monthly book club meeting. This month, we’ll be discussing our favorite holiday books or something that reminds you of family.

The Eaton Library’s Book Discussion group will talk about ‘The Snow Child’ by Eowyn Ivey. Join the group on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. for a cup of hot chocolate, coffee, or tea, and a relaxed book discussion.

Creative Writing Group

Do you like to write? Want some feedback on your writing? The next meeting of the Eaton Library Creative Writers’ Group is Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.