District library plans activities

Library holiday closing

All Preble County District Library locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1.

Kids and families

Eaton Library story time registration

Register for winter story time sessions at the Eaton Library. Story times will run weekly from Jan. 3-Feb. 8, 2018. There are three age groups: Mother Goose for ages 6 months to three years; Library Mice for three-year-olds to kindergarten age; and After School Crew is for ages 6-12 years. Stop in or call the library for days and times for the weekly story times and to get signed up.

Family Game Night

Come have one last hoorah at the West Elkton Library before the New Year. We’ll have video games, board games, and seasonal crafts with all supplies provided on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.

Craft and a Story

The New Paris Library will host story times with crafts on Monday, Jan. 15, 22, and 29 at 5 p.m. each day.

Thumbprint Art

Make some amazing art with thumbprint art techniques at the West Elkton Library on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m.

Tween Film Workshop (ages 8-12)

Learn about different aspects of filmmaking at the Eaton Library. We’ll learn to create special character effects with stage makeup on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 4:15 p.m.

Any age: Beginner Sewing Lessons

Have you always wanted to learn to sew? Sign up for a free one-on-one lesson at the Eaton Library. You’ll learn the basics of the sewing machine and complete a small sewing project. Materials for the lesson will be provided.

Registration is required for one of two time slots on Friday, Jan. 12. There’s an 11 a.m. and a 3 p.m. slot. The lesson will be about 60 minutes. For more information, or to register, call (937) 456-4331 or email youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Create, Explore and More!

At this family program, you can delve into the different creative and exploratory stations at the Eaton Library. On Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m., we’ll have stations set up that include littleBits robotics, brush bots, zentangle, and more! Drop in and have fun as a family!

Teens

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

Every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a different program:

Jan. 2: Fuse Beads

Jan. 9: Monthly movie

Jan. 16: Video Games

Jan. 23: Animation Club: Watch anime and we’ll have themed snacks and crafts

Jan. 30: Board games and card games

Teen book club: Genius: The Game

The next meeting of the Eaton Library’s Teen Book Club is Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. All teens in grades 6-12 are welcome, but you must sign up ahead of the book club. There are only 10 spots, but each participant gets a free copy of the book to keep!

The next book is ‘Genius: The Game’ by Leopoldo Gout. We’ll have a different book every month. Young adult titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Book a Librarian

Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help. You can book an appointment any Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch Library for help with tablets, e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, the internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and much more!

Call (937) 456-5562 or email prebleref@preblelibrary.org to schedule a one-on-one appointment. Or schedule an appointment in person at the Eaton Library.

National Puzzle Month

All month long, the West Alexandria Library is celebrating National Puzzle Month. The craft table will be replaced with jigsaw puzzles. Relax and help us find a few pieces. If we finish, we’ll put another one out until the month is over.

Crafts for adults

Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 5:30 p.m.: Make winter window clings at the West Alexandria Library.

Thursday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m.: Make a fairy lantern at the Eaton Library.

Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.: Make your own disinfecting wipes and toilet cleaning fizzies at the Camden Library.

Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m.: Make painted rock picture holders at the West Manchester Library.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m.: The painted rock picture holder craft will be at the Eldorado Library.

Thursday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.: Make Sharpie watercolor newspaper flowers at the West Elkton Library.

Book Club

The West Elkton Book Club meets next on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. This month’s theme: something that renews you mind or spirit.

Creative Writing Group

Do you like to write? Want some feedback on your writing? The next meeting of the Eaton Library Creative Writers’ Group is Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.