Library offers free home delivery

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County District Library ensures everyone in the county has access to books, movies, music, and more. The library’s homebound delivery program even reaches out to those who are limited in their ability to get to the library. It’s a free service to eligible Preble County residents and provides home delivery of any library material.

Any Preble County resident who is unable to leave their home, either because of long-term or short-term conditions is eligible. If you’re permanently disabled or have a temporary condition that keeps you from getting to the library, contact the library’s Outreach Coordinator at 937-456-4376. We also do home delivery in the winter months if a condition leaves you hesitant to leave in the winter weather. The Outreach Coordinator will ask about your reading, watching, and listening preferences and choose materials to fit your personal tastes. You can also request specific titles, authors, musicians, and movies to be delivered.

The library generally delivers once a month to homebound patrons but can deliver more or less often, if needed. Outreach Services will work out the details with you over the phone.

Homebound patrons do not pay fines on library items, but are still responsible for the cost of any library materials lost or damaged.

This program gives homebound residents access to the millions of items available at Preble County District Library and nearly 100 library systems in Ohio. Call 937-456-4376 for more information or to sign up for homebound delivery.