West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Kris Baker, Colin VanKirk, Kim Blankenship, Kathy Landwehr, Bronson Stacy, Natalie Denny, Sherry Hurst, Jess Ehler, Kim Valentine, LaVerne Cornett, Pam Rivers, Krista Paulus Muterspaw, Rob Whitworth, Chad Dennison, Michael McCoy, Derick Meyers, Melissa Davis, Elizabeth Mohr, Jean Deleranko, Vickie Unger, Taylor Clark, Kelly Cooper, Roberta Eck, Brad Schmanske,

Anniversaries this week: Steve and Regina Moses.

Coyote Contest

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Coyote Contest February 9-11 on the corner of Preble County Line Road and Germantown Road. Entry fee is $25. Weigh-in from 11a.m.-1p.m. and prize money awarded on Sunday, February 11. Six dog maximum per entry. Contact Paul Price 937-248-1083, pprice5755@gmail.com or Joe Antku 937-901-0794, jajr2752@aol.com.

American Legion

Rock the Jukebox Friday, Feb. 16, 8-11 p.m. at Post 322 on Ohio 503 South.

Valentines Dance, Saturday, Feb. 17, from 8 p.m.-midnight, Featuring the Flat Out Band with $10 cover at the door, for dancing and romancing.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, has begun meeting every Monday at 4 p.m., starting Feb. 5, in the Salem Lutheran Fellowship Hall. We welcome new members! Cloverbuds include activities for children ages 5-8, and 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. All fair project registrations must be turned in by the end of March. Meetings consist of 4-H business and working on fair projects, snacks and games. We cover domestic, animal and miscellaneous projects. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Carol Lunsford, Founder and Head Advisor, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

WABO Sign-ups

Registration sign-ups for 2018 West Alexandria Baseball Organization are open to youth, ages 5-15, on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 2-4 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church. Please bring your child or know your child’s sizes for pants and shirt and bring your check or cash for fees. Entry fee is $65 per child and T-ball is $55 per child. Contact Derick Meyers at 937-564-0137 or Bryan Day 937-776-5931 for questions.

Fire Dept. BINGO

Doors open every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at 25 E. Dayton Street. Early Bird Games and BINGO begin at 6:30 p.m. We are trying to help those coming from work to have a little extra time to get here. Kid friendly atmosphere, all players must be 18-plus.

WACOCA Annual Hymn Sing

The WACOCA Annual Hymn Sing will be hosted by The First Baptist Church, Feb. 18, beginning at 7 p.m. Come enjoy musical performances and sing along on hymn selections from various community churches. Light refreshments will be served afterward during a time of fellowship at 6062 Ivy Lane.

World Day of Prayer

This year’s World Day of Prayer will be held at Church of the Brethren on Friday March second. Time is to be determined. Any ladies that would like to participate can contact Ruby Shockey at 336-2657 and should plan to attend prep meetings on Friday, Feb. 16 and 23 at 1 p.m.

Good News Club

The Good News Club, for students in grades K-5, meets at Twin Valley South Middle school every Tuesday when there is school, from 3:30-5 p.m. in Mrs. Coffman’s room. For more information contact Wayne or Linda Cook at 937-336-9500.

Calvary Baptist Church

Saddle up for a Western Valentine Banquet, Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. for some chuckwagon grub and powerful hot sermon! Mosey on over to Calvary Baptist Church, 3613 Winston Lane for our Calvary Roundup. For additional information, call the church at 839-1024.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Ash Wednesday Worship will take place on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Our mission for January collected $455 for the West Alex Food Bank.

We are still requesting Christian devotionals and inspirational fiction books.

The first Sunday of each month we supply a meal to the Homeless Shelter.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Jr. Lutherans will have their Valentine’s Day party on Wednesday, Feb. 7, with a meal at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. During Lent, Jr. Lutherans will run 6-6:45 p.m. Children in Preschool through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of our Jr. Lutherans program. In case of inclement weather when school is closed, there will be no Jr. Lutherans. Check with the church by calling 939-4210.

Ash Wednesday service will take place Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Lenten Meals will begin Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 5-6:30 p.m. and continue every Wednesday through March 21.

Come Feb. 25 to our Health Ministry, which takes place every fourth Sunday, offering blood pressure screenings in the church offices after church. Participants will receive a log with follow-up recommendations and lifestyle modification recommendations. Additional information on BP and strokes available. Contact Rhonda Wright or Vickie Unger for more information.

Our Haiti Mission Team will be leaving February 18 for Haiti to help supply meals for school children and serve in labor needed in Haiti. If you would like to donate, please call the church office at 839-4210.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Coups for Troops accepts unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the Commissaries. A basket is located in the Church Library.

The fourth Monday of every month, Salem provides a meal for the Homeless Shelter in Eaton.

Foodbank

The Foodbank would like to thank those who made this past year of giving possible. Totals of those receiving from the Foodbank include 664 Households, 248 Seniors, 827 children, and 1,250 Adults, for a total of 2,290 individuals in 2017. Items needed are egg noodles, pancake syrup, ramen noodles, shampoo and toothpaste. For additional information, please call the foodbank at 839-1615. The Foodbank is open from 10a.m. to 12p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at St. John Lutheran, Ingomar and Salem Lutheran Church on the first Sunday of each month.