Church briefs

Help the Needy Pancake Brunch

A Help the Needy Pancake Brunch will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25, at Eaton United Church of Christ from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The brunch costs a donation of $6 for adults and $4 for senior citizens and children under 12. All of the ticket sales go to the homeless and hungry in the local communities. Biscuits and gravy will be provided by The Bistro at Eagles Point.

Meals will also be available for pickup at noon. To pre-order a meal, call Laura at 937-472-0500.

Come Walk with Me — The Perfect Storm

On Tuesday, March 6, at 7 p.m., St. Mary Church, located at 7721 N. Main Street in Camden, will be having a Lenten special called “Come Walk with Me — The Perfect Storm.”

Mike Davis, a popular singer and Catholic Evangelist, does an evening of prayer, meditation, and music as you walk through the Via Dolorosa/Way of the Cross focusing on the life, death, and resurrection of the Lord. Davis comes from Cincinnati. He presented a program last year as well. Free will donations will be accepted.

Cream Chicken Biscuit Dinner

The First United Church of Christ, located at 400 South Main Street in Lewisburg, will be hosting its Cream Chicken Biscuit Dinner on Saturday, March 17 from 4-6:30 p.m., dine-in or carry-out. The meal includes the main dish, choice of salad, dessert, and drink. Cost is donation only. For more information call 937-962-2054.

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: March 29, April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Awana Bible Club

Awana Bible Club for Kids is held each Wednesday night at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, 6:30-8 p.m. at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. Call 937-452-7291 for additional information.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.