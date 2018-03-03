Sleeping with the Enemy: education alternatives

EATON — Lisa Watson, former president of the Kansas City Chapter of the ACLU will speak in Eaton on Tuesday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation will be held at the Eaton Youth Center, 306 Seven Mile Drive (just off Park Avenue.) Light refreshments will be provided.

Having served as a college intern at Planned Parenthood and as the president of the Kansas City Chapter of the ACLU, Lisa Watson mastered the language and tools of “The Left,” according to organizers, who say attendees will “hear how her journey from liberalism, feminism, Darwinism, and Atheism led to a supernatural touch of God, which triggered a 180-degree adjustment in her worldview.”

Watson hopes to provide useful tools to effect positive social change. Her “training-style” of presentation is constructed to develop an audience-specific “Education Action Plan” that individuals can implement within 24 hours of the event.

This address engages adults of all ages, as well as teens, according to organizers.

Watson’s presentation is open to the public at no charge.

Speaker appearing in Eaton, Tuesday, March 6