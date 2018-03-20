Senior Living: Thank a volunteer

PREBLE COUNTY — Volunteering is generally considered an altruistic activity where an individual or group provides services for no financial or social gain “to benefit another person, group or organization.” Volunteering is also renowned for skill development and is often intended to promote goodness or to improve human quality of life. Volunteering may have positive benefits for the volunteer as well as, for the person or community served.

In the United States, volunteerism is instilled at a young age. In many parts of the country, it is the cornerstone of summer vacation or woven into after school programs. Most organizations in small towns, rural counties, and the largest cities would not function without volunteers. In some families, the baton of volunteerism is handed down generation after generation.

Rural fire and ambulance departments remain staffed due to the efforts of volunteers. The underprivileged receive much needed medical care thanks to volunteers. Long overdue repairs and upgrades are made to a senior women’s home thanks to an organization’s annual call for donations and skilled workers. A woman answers a call on a suicide hotline because she cared enough to give up a few hours to train, and listen to someone desperate and alone. A team sets up tables at a soup kitchen or church every week. Another group delivers meals to men and women who can no longer cook for themselves. Boys and girls sell ice cream sandwiches during a fair to raise money for a homeless shelter.

Volunteering comes in all shapes and sizes. They pick a cause and make a difference in someone’s life. Sometimes the difference is a drop in the bucket. Other times it creates a tidal wave of change. From the anonymous volunteers who donate their resources to those whose efforts are part of larger national organizations like 4-H, Boy and Girl Scouts of America, or the American Red Cross, or a local grassroots group, their missions provide valuable support to communities in times of need.

Volunteering has the ability to improve the quality of life and health including longevity of those who donate their time and research has found that older adults will benefit the most from volunteering. Physical and mental ailments plaguing older adults can be healed through the simple act of helping others: however, one must be performing the good deed from a selfless nature. Volunteering improves not only the communities in which one serves, but also the life of the individual who is providing help to the community.

At Preble County Council on Aging, we have a great group of volunteers that aid in our everyday function and success of our organization. We have a variety of volunteer opportunities to help keep our programs and activities running. Such as helping in our Decade’s Diner, delivering hot nutritious meals with our Home Delivered Meals Program, or helping with any one of our weekly activities. WE have additional opportunities such as answering phone calls, greeting visitors, or more behind the scenes, like filing and organizing. There are so many ways to get involved. In addition, we have our Companionship Program, where you can visit or call seniors, on your own time, who aren’t able to get out like they used to. It is amazing how making someone else’s day by visiting or calling can make your day.

Thank a volunteer. Volunteer! Many volunteers will tell you it is a rewarding experience. You don’t have to have a ton of time. Do you have a special talent or skill that may benefit our organization? Offer your services or ask us how you can be of help today.

April became National Volunteer Month as part of President George H.W. Bush’s 1,000 Points of Light campaign in 1991.

Valerie Howard was honored as the PCCOA’s Volunteer of the Year for 2017. She is pictured with PCCOA Executive Director Shelley Ratliff. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/Volunteer-of-the-year-2017-Valerie-Howard-002-.png Valerie Howard was honored as the PCCOA’s Volunteer of the Year for 2017. She is pictured with PCCOA Executive Director Shelley Ratliff. Submitted The Metzgers volunteer and help out with delivery of home delivered meals. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_Metzgers-HDM-002-.jpg The Metzgers volunteer and help out with delivery of home delivered meals. Submitted