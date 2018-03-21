Church briefs

All You Can Eat Fish Fry

Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 511 N. Commerce Street in Lewisburg, is hosting an All You Can Eat Fish Fry on Friday, March 23 from 4:30-8 p.m. The menu includes: battered and friend fish, homemade coleslaw, french fries, onion rings, and your choice of drinks and desserts. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids 7-12, and children under six eat for free. Dine in or carry out while supplies last. For more information please call 937-962-2741.

National recording artist to perform

Somerville Community Church, 207 Walnut Street, Somerville, welcomes national recording artist Phil Cross and Poet Voice in concert on Sunday, March 25, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. A free offering will be taken. For additional information, call 937-671-7245.

Community Good Friday Service

Eaton United Church of Christ will host the annual community Good Friday Service, Friday, March 30. It will begin at noon at the courthouse with carrying the Cross up Barron Street to the church. Worshippers are invited to either walk with the cross to the church or just come to the church directly. This annual event is sponsored by the Preble County Ministerial Association and is open to all. An offering will be taken to benefit the H.I.T Foundation housing ministry. Eaton UCC is located at 113 W. Decatur St. across from the public library.

Easter Vigil at Trinity Lewisburg

On Saturday, March 31, at 8 p.m., the congregation at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg will gather for “The Vigil of Easter.” The journey will be shaped by stories, but words are not the focus according to the church; the worship offers experiences and images of the word along the way. The family of Trinity invites everyone to join in. The church is located at 511 North Commerce Street across from TCN Schools. The service, which is approximately one hour in length, will begin outside at the Main Street entrance. The west parking lot on the Main Street side of the church will be most convenient for those in attendance, church officials said.

Brunch with the Bunny

Eaton United Church of Christ invites everyone to join in the festivities as it holds Brunch With the Bunny on Saturday, March 31, at 10 a.m. Those who attend will gather in the Fellowship Hall to color eggs, have a brunch of breakfast casseroles and coffee cake, go outside to hunt candy-filled easter eggs then come back indoors to meet with the bunny, take pictures and have a drawing for prizes. Call the church (937-456-3810) for more information and to register for this free event.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.

FSBC Camden Easer services

Easter Services April 1, at the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden will be at 8-10:30 a.m. as well as an evening service at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Greg F. Jackson and the church family invite anyone who does not have a home church to come and celebrate.

Fifty-Five Plus Luncheon

The Fifty-Five Plus luncheon at Eaton United Methodist Church, located at 120 North Maple Street, will be held at noon on Thursday, April 5. The meal will be Henny Penny chicken and potatoes, salads, and desserts. Guest speaker will be Steve Maggard, who will give the history of Henny Penny Corporation. All guests are welcome.

Revival Services in Camden April 15-18

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden will hold a Spring Revival April 15-18 with Evangelist Jeff Crook from the Atlanta area. All are welcome. Call 452-7291 for information.

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: March 22, April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380. (The Community Dinner for Visitation Catholic Church for March will be on March 22. There will be no meal on March 29 as that is during Holy Week. Meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall.)

Awana Bible Club

Awana Bible Club for Kids is held each Wednesday night at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, 6:30-8 p.m. at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. Call 937-452-7291 for additional information.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.