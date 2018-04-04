Senior edition

EATON — Senior Day: Save the date, Tuesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. is our annual Senior Day with our annual meeting at 1:00. Join us in this fun event, more details to come.

Bingo: Tuesday, April 10, join us for bingo at 2 p.m. Thanks to Maple Gardens for sponsoring.

Art Lab: We will be learning a new, simple, and creative technique and applying it to a bisque plate on Wednesday, April, 25, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cost ranges from $8-$25. Call the senior center to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947.

Get a Library Card, It’s a Bargain: Save money using the library’s free services! Learn about homebound deliveries, the Talking Book program, the Golden Buckeye program, and more. You’ll also have a chance to win prizes! The Preble County Library will be here speaking on Monday, April 23 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Breakfast Bingo: Come and play bingo and eat breakfast with us on Friday, April 6, at 9:30 a.m. at The Grange. Sign up today, $3 members, $5 non members. Thanks to Senior Home Repair for sponsoring.

Tai Chi: We have a great new instructor, Cindy Schneider, Occupational Therapist, teaching Tai Chi with a Qi Qong warm up. Tai Chi incorporates moves to facilitate balance, coordination, strength, endurance and memory. This class begins April 2 from 12:00-1:00pm at the senior center. Pre-registration is a must, space is limited, cost is $5 members, $15 non-members. 937-456-4947.

Volunteer Sign up: If you would like to hear about volunteering options with us, or would like to sign up to volunteer, then stop in on Monday, April 16, at 10 a.m. to find out more.

Life Topics: Bella Care Hospice will be here on Tuesday, April 17, at 2 p.m. sharing on the topic, ‘Remembering the 1940s, 50s and 60s.’ Join us for this free event!

Reds Day Game: Join us for a Red’s day game on Thursday, June 7 when they play the Colorado Rockies. Call Cookie at 937-456-4947 to sign up

Iceland Trip: Discover Iceland, a land and culture forged by fire and ice. Steaming lava fields and massive glaciers sculpt mountains and valleys, leaving thundering waterfalls and plunging fjords. In this land of many natural wonders, enjoy the rare opportunity to see the aurora borealis – one of nature’s most dazzling light displays! This is a 7-day trip that will take place Sept. 27-Oct. 3. Call Cookie for further details!

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.