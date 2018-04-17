West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Sandra Robbins, Boston Lamb, Bailey Schwaberow, Maylie Bassler, Mason Kuykendoll, Sarah Miller, Steven Byrd, Ross Lunsford, Dodie Johnson, Mike Fletcher, Jim Wagers, Haley Mohr, Addy Mohr, Zoey Wick, Vickie Studebaker, Tonya Woods, Sue Flora, Nolah Baldwin, Leiya Menzies, Cari Helling, Payton Caplinger, Jim Jellison, Kathleen Evans, Linda Marker, Lori Kreitzer, Beth Robb, Clay Dunwoodie, Joe Thompson, in memory of Bruce Studebaker

Anniversaries this week: George and Mary Lehman, Matt and Shelly Loxley, Mike and Linda Coe

Kiwanis Chicken

BBQKiwanis Chicken BBQ will be held Sunday, April 29, at the West Alexandria Fire House on U.S. 35 W. from 11 a.m. until gone! Kiwanis Club of West Alexandria is accepting new members and meet twice a month, every other Tuesday in the Salem Lutheran Church basement. Come as a guest and learn how you can help support children in our area, as well as enjoy the programs and the delicious food!

Senior Citizens Dinner

The Twin Valley South High School, with financial support from four local service organizations, will be sponsoring a Senior Citizen Dinner on April 24 at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is free to all senior citizens in the Twin Valley Community Local School District. Reservations may be made by calling the high school office at 839-4693. The deadline for reservations is April 23. Entertainment will be provided following the dinner. The service groups making the dinner possible are the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Coterie Club, WA Lions Club and WA Kiwanis Club.

Special Olympics

The Preble County Special Olympics Track and Field Day will be held at the Twin Valley South School on Saturday, May 5. A parade will begin at 9:30a.m. and follow through town back to the TVS track. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10a.m. The WA Fire, EMS, Police, Mayor Lunsford and the Celebration Committee will be involved with the event. Head on over for the parade at 9:30 a.m., root for your favorite special athletes and support this worthy event!

Fire Dept. BINGO

Doors open every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at 25 E. Dayton Street. Early Bird Games and BINGO begin at 6:30 p.m. Kid friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18-plus.

AKS Scholarships

Alpha Kappa Sorority is offering two $500 scholarships to two graduating seniors attending the Twin Valley South High School or West Alexandria seniors attending MVCTC. The recipient of these scholarships must be planning to attend an accredited college, university, technical school or community college. The selection will be based upon academic qualifications, participation in extracurricular activities, a written essay, and a teacher recommendation. Applications for these scholarships can be picked up at the Twin Valley South High School Guidance Office. Alpha Kappa Sorority is always proud to offer these two scholarships to deserving students of TVS High School.

American Legion

SAL Fish Fry, April 21, from 5-7 p.m. is open to the public. The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing. Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Coterie Scholarships

The WA Coterie Club is offering two scholarships to Twin Valley South High School graduating seniors or West Alexandria seniors attending MVCTC. Applications can be found in the TVS High School Guidance Office.

Rod and Gun Club

The Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring its annual Turkey Shoots each Sunday at 1p.m. through the end of April. This event is open to the public and we hope to see a nice crowd.

Calvary Baptist Church

Spring into Bible Study every Wednesday night at 7p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. All are welcome, at 3613 Winston Lane. For additional information, contact Pastor David Spears at 839-1024.

Good News Club

The Good News Club, for students in grades K-5, meets at Twin Valley South Middle school every Tuesday when there is school, from 3:30-5p.m. in Mrs. Coffman’s room. For more information contact Wayne or Linda Cook at 937-336-9500.

Salem Lutheran Church

Social Outings of Salem will have their Spring Progressive Dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. on April 21. Sign up on the S.O.S. bulletin board and indicate if you would like to host a stop.

Salem’s annual Mother Daughter Banquet will be held May 4 at 6:30p.m.. Tickets are available in the church library.

The Men of Salem invite you to join them for the next seven months discussing what it means to be a Christian man in today’s society. We’ll be using the book 7 Men by Eric Metaxas. The men meet every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, prayer and spiritual discussion in the fellowship hall.

To report West Alexandria community, club, organization, family or church news, call (leave messages) Mary Lunsford at 839-5554 or e-mail: meeerylou@yahoo.com.