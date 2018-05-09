10 authors appearing at Eaton Library ‘Author Con’

EATON — On May 26, the Eaton Library will host 10 authors for the 2018 Author Con.

Similar to the Comic Cons which are popular around the country (Preble County’s second Comic Con is July 21 this year), visitors will have the chance to speak with and purchase books from each author.

Author Con will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will also feature the author discussion panels held in the Eaton Library’s programming room. Panels will be moderated by library staff, with opportunities for audience questions at the end of each scheduled time. There will also be children’s activities and free popcorn.

Dr. Herbert Martin will be the Author Con’s keynote speaker. The library hosted Martin last September for an event. The poet and professor emeritus at the University of Dayton performs as much as he reads his poetry and that of Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Also attending will be: Ian Adams, an environmental photographer who has published over 6,000 photos and several photography books; Tanya Anderson, who writes young adult nonfiction; Mindee Arnett, a writer of young adult fantasy, sci-fi, and thrillers; Meredith Doench, author of the Luce Hanson thriller series; Jeffrey Ebbeler, illustrator of over 40 children’s books, he’s also written some children’s books; Mary Ellis, author of several Christian bestsellers, historical romance, and suspense novels; Trudy Krisher, young adult and children’s book author; Keith Lykins, musician and songwriter; James Willis, who conducts paranormal research and writes about his travels to strange places across the country. Preble County District Library board member Brenda Mezz will also be at the Author Con in support of her recent memoir, The Place Just Right, all about her return to her hometown of Eaton.

Martin’s keynote speech will be from 10-10:45 a.m. Doench, Ellis, and Willis will be on the adult fiction and nonfiction panel from 11-11:45 a.m. Adams, Lykins, and Ebbeler will be on a panel addressing visual and musical arts in writing from 12-12:45 p.m. Anderson, Arnett, and Krisher will take part in a panel on children’s and young adult writing from 1-1:45 p.m.

The Eaton Branch Library is located at 301 N. Barron St. in Eaton. This event is free to attend. It is made possible by a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, which was awarded through the State Library of Ohio.

For information about this and other library programs and services, visit www.preblelibrary.org.

Martin http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_HerbertMartin201856155653550.jpg Martin Adams http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_IanAdams20185615572654.jpg Adams Willis http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_JamesWillis201856155728154.jpg Willis Ebbeler http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_JeffEbbeler201856155731478.jpg Ebbeler Lykins http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_KeithLykins20185615573270.jpg Lykins Ellis http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_MaryEllis201856155739986.jpg Ellis http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_MeredithDoench201856155746730.jpg Arnett http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_MindeeArnett201856155749136.jpg Arnett Anderson http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_TanyaAnderson20185615575828.jpg Anderson Krisher http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_TrudyKrisher201856155758382.jpg Krisher