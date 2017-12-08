NT still working on summer project

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s electric distribution system project, which began this past summer, is still not completed, according to Facilities Director Brian Smith. Smith presented his monthly report during a school board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, where he stated the project is in its final stages.

“We are going to do a punch list. The architect and contractor will be noting all the primary stuff they’ve done, but will also be walking around for light switches, penetrations in some ceilings, and some little odds and ins to put on a punch list to finish up. That way we can start to close out documents,” Smith said.

“We’re already starting Phase II of the project, but this way we can finish up Phase I. The lights are finished outside, except I have three lights that are not working. You should notice a considerable difference. I would, however, like to see closer up to the building and light the grass.

“Everything seems to be going smooth. We do have most of our stuff on the emergency generator. Phase II, as we see other needs, we may add other things on the emergency generator. I’m excited to try to get finished and get the first phase wrapped up. Although, the second phase is kind of bigger.”

Later in the meeting, the board gave Smith authorization to publish the notice of bids for individual contracts for the High School HVAC Replacement Project Phase II.

In other business, Transportation Supervisor John Toschlog shared with the board his hopes of replacing a bus every year. He stated, normally the district replaces one bus every two years, but they have several which are older and he is worried they might get to a point where multiple buses fail at once.

This discussion was inspired by a request to purchase a Passenger Bluebird Conventional school bus at a cost of $75,838.

“Typically, we get 15 years from the life of a school bus, but we are at the top numbers of that for our fleet. My recommendation is that we continue to replace buses in our fleet. My concern is with the age of our fleet and all the buses being at the top age of their life span, we will have to replace several at once. We can’t afford that.

“I think it would be a good idea to not only purchase this bus this year, but get another bus next year. That way we can be on track to get our mileage more on line.”

High School Principal Brian McKnight shared that the school is in the midst of testing.

“We have a 10-day window when we are doing end of course testing, starting yesterday,” he explained. “We go clear up to Dec. 15. We have six days of testing then the last few days are makeups. Then that next Monday, Dec. 18, that is semester exams until Dec. 22. So, now until Dec. 22 we are doing testing.”

Elementary Principal Ed Eales added, there are several upcoming events. There was a first and second grade program, Santa Secret Shop upcoming, and then the Holiday Breakfast on Dec. 16.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

