Vectren supports home weatherization programs

DAYTON — Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren) will match dollar-for-dollar all public donations to its Share the Warmth Inc. program this winter, up to a total of $225,000.

Share the Warmth, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, annually allocates funds to Community Action Partnership of the Greater Dayton Area who administers Vectren’s Home Weatherization Program.

This weatherization initiative is designed to offer comprehensive long-term energy conservation benefits to single family homeowners that meet the state and federal guidelines for low-income. Through generous donations, Share the Warmth has weatherized 758 homes since 2007, making homes more comfortable and utility bills more manageable for those in need.

“Many income-challenged families are faced with higher than average energy bills because they often reside in older, inefficient homes with outdated furnaces and minimal insulation,” said Colleen Ryan president of the Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio. “If fully utilized, this program could yield an additional $450,000 to weatherize even more households in need.”

Tax-deductible donations can be made to Share the Warmth Inc., P.O. Box 931, Evansville, IN 47706-0931. More information and a contribution form are available at http://www.sharethewarmthinc.com.