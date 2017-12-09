Posted on by

Band concert to feature piano soloist


R-H Staff

EATON — The Eaton Area Community Band will present a holiday concert on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, located at the Eaton Middle-High School complex on Hillcrest Drive.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. The band will be playing some new and unusual arrangements of traditional Christmas tunes, plus a Ragtime march by Karl King, a swing-style version of “Jericho,” and a medley of 1970s-era TV theme songs which will bring back memories of classic shows.

The concert will also feature Eaton graduate Laura (Mitchell) Atkins, an accomplished piano soloist, who will be playing several arrangements of holiday favorites.

The EACB invites the public to bring family and friends for this festive celebration of the Christmas season.

R-H Staff

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:48 pm |    

OPD grows beards for charity

OPD grows beards for charity
4:47 pm |    

City of Eaton has new, but familiar mayor

City of Eaton has new, but familiar mayor
4:47 pm |    

NT FFA to compete at State Competition

NT FFA to compete at State Competition