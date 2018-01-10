Bids closed for Expo Building addition

EATON — Bids were officially opened for the Preble County Expo Building addition during the Preble County Board of Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The received bids were forwarded to the Preble County Commission Office for recommendation.

The first bid was from Pridemark Construction, out of Muncie, Indiana. Pridemark bid $668,400 for a base bid and $24,800 for a first alternate.

The second bid was from Brumbaugh Construction Inc., out of Arcanum. Brumbaugh bid $638,388 for a base bid and $34,900 for a first alternate.

The third bid was from Bruns Building and Development, out of St. Henry. Bruns bid $582,296 for a base bid and $31,330 for a first alternate.

The last bid was from Arcon Builders, out of Arcanum. Arcon bid $499,750 for the base bid and $40,000 for the first alternate.

Preble County Commissioner Denise Robertson made the motion to note receipt of the bids and forward them onto their office and Commission President Chris Day seconded the motion.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

