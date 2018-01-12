Citizen issues complaint to EBOE

EATON — Eaton resident Terry Willis brought to the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education’s attention there is a discrepancy between interim grades and grades posted online during the board meeting on Monday, Dec. 11.

He said, “There is a lack consistency of the teachers posting grades online. Kids will have assignments that have to be done by a certain period of time, but when the interim grade comes out it will be much different from the earned grade, because the earned grade has not been counted. So instead of having a ‘B’ it will show them having a ‘D’ or an ‘F.’

“Is there anything that can be done about that? We’re setting a very poor example for the kids. The work needs to be done by next Friday, but the grades are not posted until three weeks later.”

Board President Lisa Noble suggested he go to the teacher with his complaint.

Willis added, “I think I mentioned it to you once before, and nothing has changed.”

The board reiterated, he should follow up with the teacher to resolve the issue.

Founder and President of Energy Optimizers USA, Greg Smith also attended the meeting to discuss building updates and energy cost savings.

“I was here about 6-7 years ago and it is great to see your faces. We’ve done some updates to your facilities and, quite honestly, make them more energy efficient,” Smith said. “It is great whenever you can combine technology and energy efficiency. It helps us continue to progress and continue saving as we do so.

“We’ve had several meeting with school officials. What I wanted to do tonight is go through opportunities for the district and look at where we can from and what we did.”

He explained that over time, even on new buildings, advancements can be made to make them more efficient and technologically advanced.

He talked some about the project they did with the school in 2011 and gave “kudos” to the staff for maintaining the buildings and keeping them up to date. Then he moved onto improvements he believed could be made.

“We want to be cost effective, but we will not sacrifice the educational environment,” he added. “We will identify what the issue is and fix it.”

During his MVCTC report, board member Terry Parks said, “We’re wrapping up the first half of the year and things are going really well. They had a bunch of kids for sophomore career day – it looks like we might have a record year next year. Maybe the passing of the bond issue has made people more aware, I don’t know. We’re going to do everything we can between now and next year to make our career center even better than it already is.”

The board of education held a public hearing on their school calender. There were no public comments on this topic.

The next Eaton Community Schools Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. for the organizational meeting, with the regular meeting starting immediately after. The meeting will be held at Hollingsworth East Elementary.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

