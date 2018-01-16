Oxford planning for annual concert series

OXFORD — The City of Oxford is already looking forward to warmer weather. Jessica Greene, Executive Director of EnjoyOxford, attended the Oxford City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, to get approval for the waiver of fees for the Summer Concert Series in the park.

As council has waived this fee several times in the past, the resolution was placed on the consent agenda and approved without a problem.

The concerts will be held every Thursday in the Uptown Oxford Park, but like last year, this won’t only be the Summer Concert Series, as it was recently extended into early autumn.

“We are, once again, extending the concerts into September with the support of Miami University,” Greene said. “We tried this last year and, to be honest, it was moderately successful, but one of the reasons we think it was impacted was because we announced it at the beginning of the season.

“One of the things we’re going to try this year is to announce all of the concerts through September. Plus, we are going to encourage students to be on our selection committee to pick out bands for the summer and the early fall.”

