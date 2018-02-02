First-half property taxes now due

EATON — Brenda White, Preble County Treasurer, has announced payments for the first half 2017 real estate taxes can now be made.

Property owners who have property which has been transferred within the past year should contact the treasurer’s office regarding making payment.

The treasurer’s office has had some return mail from the post office. Anyone who has not received a tax bill for the first half, should call the office at 456-8140. Anyone who has forwarding mail and has not received a tax bill, should call as well.

When sending in a tax payment, it is mandatory to return the treasurer’s stub with the check. If anyone has any questions regarding their bill, they should call the treasurer’s office.

For anyone needing assistance in paying their taxes, there are payment plan programs available. Also, military personnel active in Operation Enduring Freedom or Operation Noble Eagle, may qualify for assistance. Contact the office for the application and qualifications.

The courthouse in open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday. If this is not a convenient time, property owners can pay at any local bank or bank branch during their business hours, except for Fifth Third Bank. One does not have to have an account at the bank to do this. Some banks may charge a fee. The banks can only receive payments if the customer has have the tax stub with them. If the payment is mailed into the office and a receipt is wanted, enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the entire notice and remittance.

The taxes are due and payable by Friday, Feb. 16. There will not be an extension of time. Taxes not paid within one year from the due date are subject to foreclosure under Chapter 5721 of the Ohio Revised Code.

Property owners should note: Section 323.122 states any taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty and interest. Failure to receive a tax bill will not avoid such penalty and interest.

If any taxpayers have questions regarding their tax bill, they should call the Treasurer’s Office at 456-8140.