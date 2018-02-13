TVS Students recieve their Greenhand Degree

WEST ALEXANDRIA — On Nov. 30, the Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA chapter held its November FFA meeting. At this meeting they recognized the chapter Greenhand Degree recipients and awarded them their pins and certificates, as well as named a new Supporter and Member of the Month.

This meeting was held in the school auditorium. During the meeting, the chapter took nominations for the Supporter of the Month and they agreed upon district superintendent, Bob Fischer.

After this, Mrs. Derringer named freshman Benjamin Bittner the November Member of the Month. Bittner is one out of the 10 members that received their Greenhand degree.

This degree is the first step to obtaining the most valued American Degree. Before receivign that honor, the student has to obtain the Greenhand, Chapter, and State Degrees first. Freshman’s enrolled in Agricultural Education have the opportunity to obtain a Greenhand Degree.

In Twin Valley South’s chapter once you receive the Greenhand Degree you get to paint your hand green and place it on “The Greenhand Wall.” On this wall, you will find all current members that have received this degree. To obtain this degree one must meet the following requirements;

•Be enrolled in an agricultural class.

•Have satisfactory plans for a supervised agricultural experience program (SAE).

•Have learned and explained the FFA motto.

•Have learned and explained the FFA salute.

•Have learned and explained the FFA creed.

•Have described and explained the meaning of the FFA emblem and colors.

•Understand and have explained the FFA Code of Ethics and proper use of the FFA jacket.

•Demonstrate an understanding of the organization’s history, the chapter constitution and bylaws, and the chapter Program of Activities.

•Own or have access to the Official FFA Manual and the FFA Student Handbook.

We have 10 members that received their Greenhand degree this year. These students are: Cheyenne Baker, Ben Bittner, Lakota Bradley, Derek Crow, Alyssa Erich, Jonathan Hamilton, Jayden Hickey, Lucille Keener,Mackenzie Neal, and Amanda Shiflett.

This group of individuals worked hard to receive this degree. The Twin Valley South chapter is proud and hope to see them apply for Chapter Degree next year.

