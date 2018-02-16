Legislation passed to honor Wright Brothers

COLUMBUS —State Representative Jeffery Rezabek (R-Clayton) applauded the passage of House Bill 370, sponsored by State Representative Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek). This legislation adds a depiction of Wilbur and Orville Wright’s first piloted airplane, the Wright Flyer, to the Great Seal of the State of Ohio and to Ohio’s Coat of Arms.

In doing so, it commemorates one of the greatest achievements by Ohioans: successful controlled flight.

In 1903, the Dayton-raised Wright brothers became the first to ever sustain a piloted aircraft. By adding the Wright Flyer to these two prominent visual representations of Ohio, H.B. 370 seeks to distinguish Ohio as the true birthplace of aviation.

The airplane will be placed above and to the left of the sun, lauding the accomplishment of the Wright brothers at the near center of the image.

“Today is a great day for Ohio as we take the next step in adding a depiction of the Wright Flyer to the Ohio Seal and Coat of Arms,” Rep. Rezabek said on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

“The contribution by the Wright brothers to aviation is unmatched and this honor is long overdue.”

The bill allows for all existing supplies and materials bearing the current representation of the state seal and coat of arms to be exhausted before the new image is produced. It has the support of the Ohio Aviation Association and the National Aviation Heritage Alliance.

Having passed out of the House, H.B. 370 now awaits consideration by the Ohio Senate.