EBOE discuss SB216

EATON — The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education voted to approve a resolution in Support of Ohio Senate Bill 216 during a meeting on Monday, Feb. 12.

According to board member Terry Parks, the bill will support local control and will allow the administration to make decisions based on their needs and wants.

“This came from BASA and it has everything to do with local control. I know every one of us should be banging the drum for more local control and less state control,” Parks said. “I can’t speak enough about whatever we can do to make sure that we continue our ability to make determinations about our district.

“You’ve seen it the last couple of years, the State taking over. I don’t know if it is the State Department of Education, I believe it is, based upon the so-called failure of the local leaders. I shudder at the thought that we can have someone with the State come into our school and do that. We need to do whatever we can do to have local control.

“Hopefully we can learn more about it over time, more than just knowing that it is about local control.”

Parks also provided his Miami Valley Career Technical Center (MVCTC) update. He reported Superintendent Nick Weldy recently sent out an update, covering everything from calamity days to the Strategic Planning Update.

“I think it is a great idea by the administration. Staff members have begun participating in the first phase of the Strategic Planning process. To date, 57 staff members have been involved in this process. The final presentation of the Strategic Plan will be at the June Board Meeting,” Parks said.

He added, the district is also going through a communications audit. With regard to the construction process, a request for qualifications was put out with help from OFCC. This was to determine what architects throughout the State would handle the construction project. A total of 11 firms submitted documentation indicating their willingness to pursue this project.

Superintendent Barbara Curry opened her report by thanking the staff for their recent assistance, as she had to take leave due to surgery. She expressed her gratitude for her administrative team, stating that they did an excellent job in her absence.

In other business:

•The board passed the first ready of a board policy update regarding Student Technology Acceptable Use and Safety.

•The board approved the administration’s request to accept a bid from Cardinal Bus Sales and Services, Inc. to purchase a 2019 Blue Bird T3FE3508, 72 passenger school bus at a cost of $91,349 with a trade in of Bus 22, 1994 Blue Bird TC2000, for a cash value of $2,700.

•The board approved an agreement with the Preble County Educational Service Center for a Literacy Intervention Provider, retroactive to Feb. 6. This will be funded through Title I.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, March 12, at 6 p.m. in Hollingsworth East Elementary.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH